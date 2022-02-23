Jay White Comments On Turning Against The Guerrillas of Destiny At No Surrender

At Impact Wrestling‘s No Surrender PPV over the weekend, Jay White and Chris Bey turned on the Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) and helped The Good Brothers retain the Impact Tag Team Championships. Impact Wrestling recently posted a backstage interview with Jay White, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, and Chris Bey.

“I said that I was going to create the best version of Bullet Club across New Japan Pro Wrestling, AEW, and Impact. I also said that the best tag team in the history of Bullet Club was going to walk away the Impact tag team champions and I was right,” White said during the interview.

“Listen, there ain’t no Bullet Club if the Machine Gun and the Big LG ain’t in it,” Anderson then said. “This right here, like I said since Day 1, since May 3rd of 2013, Bullet Club is 4-life.”

“There was no better place for the Bullet Club to reunite and become one again than here in New Orleans, Louisiana,” Gallows added.

The 4 then gave each other the 2 sweet hand signal, but White said there would be no more throwing the hand signal low as the group had been doing recently.

Following the angle in Impact Wrestling, there was also some tension teased between El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori on a recent NJPW card. The two had a bit of a disagreement regarding the tag match they were in. Jado also expressed to the commentary team that he had no idea White was going to do what he did. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa will be back in Japan next month for the New Japan Cup. Jay White will not be back in Japan for the tournament, however.