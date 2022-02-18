Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Welcome Birth Of Child

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae welcomed the birth of baby Quill today. It is the couple’s first child (aside from Austin Theory and Indi Hartwell). Judging by the comic books present in the photo they posted, their baby was named after Peter Quill, aka Star Lord, from the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Gargano also noted that LeRae and him attempted to induce labor by walking around a Disney theme park.

“I just wanna say how awe-inspiring @CandiceLeRae has been during this pregnancy.

We were walking around Disney trying to induce labor yesterday..

Stranger: Aw. When’s your due date?

Candice: Today

Stranger: ?

She’s the toughest person I know and is gonna be THE best Mom!”

“I just wanted to completely break free of all that and refresh myself, and especially with a baby coming soon, I wanted to be in the best headspace I possibly could. Not only for Candice but also for the baby.”

Gargano is free to appear for other wrestling promotions at any time. It’s not clear when or where he intends to do that, however.