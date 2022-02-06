Mia Yim & Keith Lee Got Married Saturday Night

Congratulations to Keith Lee and Mia Yim on getting married.

The couple tied the knot on Feb. 5 after spending several years together. It’s unclear when Mr. and Mrs. Lee began their relationship, but WWE fans knew they were together in NXT.

Mia Yim commented on her magical night. She thanked all the guests who attended their “Disney” wedding and feels proud and lucky to finally be Mrs. Lee.

HappiLee Ever After. Thank you everyone and all the loved ones that was there to help make this day magical. I am proud and lucky to finally be Mrs. Lee. I love you @RealKeithLee #DisneyWedding #Yimitless pic.twitter.com/vKJ5sL9pGw — Mia Yim (@MiaYim) February 6, 2022

Keith Lee and Mia Yim

Mia Yim and Keith Lee are free agents after being released by WWE on November 4, 2021.

However, Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer speculates that Mr. Lee already agreed to a deal with All Elite Wrestling. “Keith Lee is on that list, and we’re told that he’s been talked about for [AEW] if not has already agreed to a deal here,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

Through Victory… My Chains are Broken.



Time…. has freed me. And now… the Force shall guide me. pic.twitter.com/gSBKg1SV4t — FreeLee (@RealKeithLee) February 2, 2022

After his 90-day WWE non-compete clause expired, Lee posted on Twitter that he is looking forward to wrestling again. His last match was on Oct. 25, 2021, when he defeated Cedric Alexander at Monday Night Raw.

Wrestling fans are awaiting his return to competition. Based on Meltzer’s report, AEW wants Lee on their roster. However, AEW hasn’t shared if they have signed Lee or spoken with him. AEW President Tony Khan revealed on Busted Open on Sirus XM that the “forbidden door” would open again and expect more free-agent talent signed.

“…Just in the last several weeks, we’ve made some big one, and I plan to make some more big signings and not in the long term future. I mean in the short-term future,” said Khan.

While it’s unclear when Mr. or Mrs. lee will wrestle again, they seem to be enjoying this new chapter in their lives.