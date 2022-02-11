Kyle O’Reilly Details The Underlying Problem With NXT 2.0

Kyle O’Reilly was one of pillars of the Black and Gold brand of NXT. He was also there for its transition to the NXT 2.0 era before he left for AEW.

The AEW star recently had an interview with Renee Paquette for her Oral Sessions podcast. He discussed things such as his AEW debut and more.

Speaking of the rebranded NXT, O’Reilly revealed the underlying problem he believes it has, mentioning how a lot of its stars are not passionate about the sport:

“I think people in wrestling are really rare in the sense that you really, really have to love it. I think that might be an underlying problem in this new NXT. There’s a lot of people coming in that I don’t think really have that true love for it.

I’m sure they’ll do well, they’ll make a big splash, be a big star, and make a ton of money,” said Kyle O’Reilly, “but at the end of the day, if your heart isn’t really in it, I don’t know. It’s tough.”

The former ROH world champion also discussed his transition to AEW. He mentioned how the AEW locker room is full of guys he has been friends with for years.

He said that he felt there was no spot for him on the WWE main roster. Kyle O’Reilly made the jump to AEW because he wanted to be somewhere where he would be happy and be utilized.