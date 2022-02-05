Lance Storm Joins Impact Wrestling as Producer & Coach

Lance Storm is back with Impact Wrestling. The company recently announced Storm would be part of the Gut Check competition, which is returning soon.

Not sure I’ve ever been described as the icing in a situation before, but thanks. I’m generally considered the meat and potatoes of things. Looking forward to this more than you could know. https://t.co/TqcRJm9eHr — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) February 4, 2022

Lance Storm later told Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline that he’ll also be working backstage in Impact as a producer and coach.

“This is a chance to make the decision I should have made two years ago,” said Storm. “I had done a couple of tapings with Impact as a producer back when I still had my school. Then when I decided to close my school and was looking at options, I talked with Impact and I talked with WWE.”

“I really liked it in Impact but both my wife and me too liked the idea of the security of WWE, which is ironic considering it ended up being a 6 month gig.”

Lance Storm Back with Impact

Storm noted that he will be going to Impact’s tapings in New Orleans later this month. He will be working as a producer and coach but will not have an official role on the creative team.

“I’m quite sure Scott is more than willing to hear an idea or two if I happen to suggest one but that is not part of my current job description,” Storm continued.

Lance Storm old briefly worked with Impact Wrestling backstage in 2019 before signing with WWE as a producer. He was then released at the onset of the global pandemic in the spring of 2019.