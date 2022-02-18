Lio Rush’s MLW Return Date Announced

Lio Rush is returning to Major League Wrestling. The promotion announced recently that he will return at Kings of the Coliseum held on May 13th from Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.
Rush is a former World Middleweight Champion in the promotion. He won the title from Myron Reed in January of 2021. He then dropped it back to Reed in May of the same year.
Rush officially became a free agent earlier this week on February 14th after his AEW deal expired.
Coming Up In MLW
The next card for Major League Wrestling takes place February 26th, 2022 from Charlotte, NC in the Grady Cole Center. The following matches have been announced for the show.
- MLW World Heavyweight Championship
Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs Davey Richards
- Stairway to Hell Match
Mads Krugger vs Jacob Fatu
- Killer Kross Returns
- The Von Erichs vs Ricky & Kerry Morton
- Ricky Steamboat serves as match-maker.
- nZo vs KC Navarro
- National Openweight Championship
Alex Kane vs Calvin Tankman vs Matt Cross vs ACH
- Gino Medina, Mini Abismo Negro, & Ares vs Puma King, Octagon Jr. & TBA
MLW will then be in Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas on March 31st and April 1st, with the latter being an Azteca Underground show.