Lita Explains Why She Stayed With WWE Instead Of Joining AEW

Prior to Lita’s latest return to WWE programming, it was reported that she considered going to World Wrestling Entertainment’s rival promotion, AEW.

The former WWE Women’s Champion was asked in an interview with Esquire Middle East about why she stayed with WWE and didn’t join AEW. She first put over AEW for doing exciting stuff and they brought new life into the industry. She feels that any time there’s competition, it’s good as it revives the industry.

“When they reached out to me, I did consider it. I said, we can talk, I’m interested, you guys are doing some interesting stuff. But ultimately, upon talking to them, it just made me say to myself, ‘but I have all of these things already!’

Lita continued, “I have those things with my home that I’ve known for 20 years, with the people that I’ve worked with for 20 years. Basically, I gave them my blessing. I said, I will watch you and I support you. And I want you guys to do great, but this just doesn’t feel like the right fit for me right now.”

Lita made her in-ring return by working the Women’s Royal Rumble match last month and is slated to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at Elimination Chamber on February 19.