Lita Talks Training For Her First Singles Bout In Over A Decade, Not Joining AEW

Lita is slated to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at Elimination Chamber on February 19, which will mark her first singles match since 2006 where she dropped the Women’s Title to Mickie James at the Survivor Series.

While speaking with Sports Illustrated to promote the show, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about how her training has gone for the bout:

“I really feel good. I have been away from the ring [and traveling with WWE], so I haven’t been beating myself up. I’m sleeping in the same bed and holding a regular training schedule. They gave us quite a bit of heads up for the Rumble this year, so I’ve had time to prepare, and that has shifted into making my workouts more intense. Plus, combine that with a group I’ve linked up with in the Bay Area called Hood Slam—I have an open invitation to their ring and that’s helped so much. That’s really helped put any doubt to rest.”

Prior to Lita’s latest WWE return, it was reported that she considered going to AEW. She gave some additional details on how the talks went and why she eventually decided to stay with WWE.

“They reached out to me initially, and I was intrigued. They’re doing a lot of cool stuff. It’s exciting whenever there is competition—it stokes the industry as a whole. And they’ve really fostered the rise of the star of Britt Baker. I was intrigued, but as we ended up talking, it felt like it wasn’t the right move for me. We ended it with, “Not right now. I wish you the best and I’ll be watching.” It’s a fun product and I’m glad for their success. I ultimately feel I’m home in WWE. There is something that feels right about that.”

Lita also stated in this interview that there are currently no plans for her in WWE following the Elimination Chamber event.