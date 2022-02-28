Malcolm Bivens Wants Diamond Mine to Collect All The NXT Titles

Diamond Mine manager Malcolm Bivens has big plans for his faction Diamond mine.

Since the rebranding of NXT, Diamond Mine has become a prominent group on the developmental show. Besides the leader Roderick Strong and Bivens, the other members are rookies. Regardless, WWE has pushed the group in NXT 2.0, and are they having a successful run.

The Creed Brothers won the 2022 Dusty Cup by defeating former NXT Tag Team Champions MSK at NXT Vengeance Day on Feb. 15. The tag team will challenge the NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium’s Fabian Archer and Marcel Barthel. While it’s unclear when the match will occur, it may happen at NXT Stand and Deliver on Apr. 2.

In an interview with The Black Announce Table Podcast, Ms. Sookoo asked Bivens what he expects for the group after The Creed Brothers tournament win. He shared that he expects the match at NXT Stand and Deliver. He also believes Niles will challenge for the NXT Women’s Championship at some point and hopes the faction wins all of the NXT titles.

“I think it’s the NXT championships. I am eyeing Stand and Deliver in Dallas and we also have the pitbull of NXT Ivy Nile and I think she has her eyes set on the NXT Women’s Championship, so If I could have all the gold that’d be great. That be fantastic,” said Bivens.

Will the Creed Brothers Defeat Imperium?

As NXT 2.0 progresses, the brand is slowly replacing it’s veterans with newer talent. The show has also seen veteran NXT talents either move to the main roster, get released from the WWE or choose to leave. After winning the Dusty Cup, the WWE may have The Creed Brothers defeat Imperium to win the NXT Tag Team Championships to become the face of the NXT 2.0 tag team division.

WWE main roster could also use a fresh tag team like Imperium on either the Friday Night Smackdown or Monday Night Raw roster. In addition, Gunther may also be staying in the United States and possibly lead the group on the main roster. However, it’s unclear if WWE has interest in taking Imperium faction from NXT 2.0.