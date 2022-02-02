Many Released WWE Superstars Now Free Agents

Nearly 20 former WWE Superstars are now free agents.
As part of WWE’s ongoing effort to aggressively cut costs, the company held another round of mass layoffs on November 4th, 2021. Talent from NXT had 30-day non-compete clauses, while the main roster stars were bound by 90-day restrictions.
We are 90 days removed from November 4th, which means all of the following stars are now free agents and able to work anywhere:
- B-Fab
- Davey Boy Smith Jr
- Ember Moon
- Eva Marie
- Gran Metalik
- Karrion Kross
- Keith Lee
- Lince Dorado
- Mia Yim
- Nia Jax
- Scarlett Bordeaux
In two more weeks, another batch of wrestlers will join the free agency market from the releases that took place on November 18th:
- John Morrison
- Top Dolla
- Ashante Adonis
- Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
- Tegan Nox
- Drake Maverick
- Shane Thorne
- Jaxson Ryker
It remains to be seen how many of these performers join the ranks of AEW, Impact, New Japan Pro Wrestling, MLW and the independent scene.