Many Released WWE Superstars Now Free Agents

Nearly 20 former WWE Superstars are now free agents.

As part of WWE’s ongoing effort to aggressively cut costs, the company held another round of mass layoffs on November 4th, 2021. Talent from NXT had 30-day non-compete clauses, while the main roster stars were bound by 90-day restrictions.

We are 90 days removed from November 4th, which means all of the following stars are now free agents and able to work anywhere:

B-Fab

Davey Boy Smith Jr

Ember Moon

Eva Marie

Gran Metalik

Karrion Kross

Keith Lee

Lince Dorado

Mia Yim

Nia Jax

Scarlett Bordeaux

In two more weeks, another batch of wrestlers will join the free agency market from the releases that took place on November 18th:

John Morrison

Top Dolla

Ashante Adonis

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Tegan Nox

Drake Maverick

Shane Thorne

Jaxson Ryker

It remains to be seen how many of these performers join the ranks of AEW, Impact, New Japan Pro Wrestling, MLW and the independent scene.