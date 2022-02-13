Mickie James Reveals Nick Khan Apologized For Trash Bag Incident At Royal Rumble

Mickie James not only made history at Royal Rumble on screen but she also got closure on some past events backstage at the show.

The Impact Knockouts champion recently had an interview with SportsKeeda. She discussed her Royal Rumble appearance among other things.

During the talk, Mickie revealed that the new WWE president Nick Khan actually apologized to her for the infamous trash bag incident:

“Nick Khan came up to me at the show [Royal Rumble] and apologized. I think he was a part of the company but I hadn’t met him or knew who he was at that time, because it was an early transitional phase.

But even he apologized to me and (said) this should have never happened, and I agree.” said Mickie James, “It should have never happened, it shouldn’t have happened ten years ago, and now it will never happen again.”

For those who don’t know, the former WWE star was let go from her contract back in April 2021. It was part of the budget cuts that saw several other talents being released alongside the wrestling veteran.

However, James revealed that she was sent her belongings in a trash bag. This revelation stirred up a big controversy leading to the firing of senior executive Mark Carrano from the company.