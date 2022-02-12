Mustafa Ali Provides Update on WWE Contract

It’s no secret in the wrestling world that Mustafa Ali has been trying to get released from his WWE contract. So far, these attempts have been met with resistance by management.

Ali has not been used in any meaningful way on television by WWE in several months despite being one of the most talented in-ring performers on the roster. And even with several dozen releases of active talent over the last two years, deemed necessary for “budget cuts,” WWE is not willing to part ways with Ali.

Taking to his Twitter page on Saturday, Ali wrote, “I’ll see ya all in like 2 1/2 years.”

If that is indeed the amount of time left on his contract, it’s difficult to imagine WWE would continue to pay him for that length of time to sit out. We’ll see what happens in the coming months, though both sides appear to have really dug in at this moment when it comes to the situation at hand.

WWE has typically been signing talent to three year contracts in recent years, though months can be tacked on if talent misses time.

Ali formally requested his release back on January 16th in a very public way. He published a video across social media with the following text.

“I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE.

Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.”

Mustafa Ali’s Run In WWE Has Disappointed Creatively

Mustafa Ali was revealed as the leader of Retribution on Raw

Despite his undeniable talent, Ali has been saddled with bad creative and positioning since his debut with the company back in 2016. Most notably, he was given the leadership role with Retribution, a stable that seemed destined for failure before it ever even got off the ground.

Mustafa Ali’s real-life backstory is incredibly interesting. He’s a former police officer from the Chicago area and has an incredibly engaging personality and work ethic in the ring. Even so, the upper tiers of WWE management have yet to be able to capitalize on his real life story and demeanor in any meaningful way in front of the television cameras. It’s hard to blame the man himself for those company failings.

