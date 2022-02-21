NJPW Announces Brackets For 2022 New Japan Cup

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the brackets for this year’s New Japan Cup tournament. 48 wrestlers will take part in the tournament this year. The brackets are below:

Top Left Side of Brackets:

Kazuchika Okada vs El Desperado Master Wato receives bye to 2nd round. Toru Yano vs Taichi Hiroyoshi Tenzan receives bye to 2nd round. Yuji Nagata vs Hirooki Goto Dick Togo receives bye to 2nd round. CIMA vs Taka Michinoku Yoshinobu Kanemaru receives bye to 2nd round.

Bottom Left Side of Brackets:

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Yoh Bad Luck Fale receives bye to 2nd round. Tetsuya Naito vs Yujiro Takahashi Gedo receives bye to 2nd round. Togi Makabe vs Jeff Cobb Satoshi Kojima receives bye to 2nd round. Tomoaki Honma vs Yoshi-Hashi Kosei Fujita receives bye to 2nd round.

Top Right Side of Brackets:

Kota Ibushi vs Great-O-Khan Taiji Ishimori receives bye to 2nd round. Ryohei Oiwa vs Zack Sabre Jr. Douki receives bye to 2nd round. Yuto Nakashima vs Aaron Henare Sanada receives bye to 2nd round. Bushi vs Will Ospreay El Phantasmo receives bye to 2nd round.

Bottom Right Side of Brackets

Tomohiro Ishii vs Shingo Takagi Tanga Loa receives bye to 2nd round. Chase Owens vs Jado Tiger Mask receives bye to 2nd round. Ryusuke Taguchi vs Evil Tama Tonga receives bye to 2nd round. Hiromu Takahashi vs Sho Minoru Suzuki receives bye to 2nd round.

1st round matches will take place March 2nd, 6th, and 7th. 2nd round will take place March 9, 10, 12, and 13. 3rd round will take place March 14, 15, 17, 18. Quarter-Finals will be held on March 20 and 21. Semi-finals will take place on March 26th and the finals will be held on March 27th.