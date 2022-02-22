Pat McAfee: “I Guess Cody Rhodes is Coming to WWE. Who Cares?”

WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee has commented on the possibility of Cody Rhodes returning to the company.

After his shocking departure from All Elite Wrestling, all signs are pointing to Cody Rhodes returning to WWE in the short-term future. In fact, WWE began teasing Cody’s arrival on this week’s Monday Night Raw.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show, the SmackDown color commentator addressed the buzz about Cody’s future. He also addressed the Wednesday Night Wars and took a few digs at AEW in the process.

“I guess Cody Rhodes is coming to WWE,” said McAfee. “I guess. Who cares, dude, you know? Him and his little friends, they started something, it was terrible, we actually went head-to-head with them on Wednesdays, we beat ’em a couple different times, who cares? The hell with Cody Rhodes!”

McAfee must have realized there’s money to be made with Cody Rhodes in WWE, because he pivoted his position pretty quickly.

Taking on a more positive outlook, McAfee said Cody is a “massive name” and is excited by the prospect of working together.

“Now people are going to think I’m starting an angle with Cody Rhodes,” he joked. “I’m actually pretty pumped if Cody is coming back. [He’s] obviously a massive name in Sports Entertainment. If he’s coming to SmackDown, I’m excited by it.”

You can catch Pat McAfee’s comments about Cody Rhodes below: