Riddle Was Originally Scheduled to Win the Royal Rumble (Report)

Brock Lesnar won the men’s 2022 WWE Royal Rumble, but that was not the original plan. Just days after WWE’s latest premium live event, details are leaking out regarding the chaotic planning leading up to the Rumble.

Before WWE settled on Brock Lesnar winning, Matt Riddle and Randy Orton were each slated to be the last man standing, according to PWInsider.

In light of WWE ultimately going with Brock Lesnar, it remains to be seen if Riddle will still be in line for a main event push headed into WrestleMania.

Riddle qualified for the Elimination Chamber match last night on RAW by defeating Otis in a qualifying match. Meanwhile, his RK-Bro teammate Randy Orton was not at the show last night.

With Riddle having qualified for the Elimination Chamber match, it does not appear as though Riddle and Orton will challenge the Alpha Academy on the event for the RAW tag team titles.

It’s also worth noting that Orton did not appear in any of the backstage videos involving the scooter race between Riddle and Chad Gable on Raw.

No word yet on why Orton missed Raw. He was only in the Royal Rumble match for 2 minutes and 21 seconds after entering in at the #29 position.

He received a big ovation from his hometown St. Louis fans but was eliminated by Brock Lesnar after he and Riddle had eliminated Otis and Big E.