Sunday, February 6, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

Riddle Says The BroserWeights Were Originally Going To Be A One-Off Thing

Riddle won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Dunne

By Anutosh Bajpai
Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne
Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne "The Broserweights"

Matt Riddle‘s NXT achievements include winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and the tag team titles with Pete Dunne. However, according to the King of Bros, their team was originally supposed to last only one day.

The Raw star recently had an interview with My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast. He discussed things such as his tag team with Randy Orton and more.

During the talk, Riddle admitted that they weren’t actually supposed to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. It was originally planned to be a one-off thing:

“Yeah, we weren’t supposed to, I didn’t even know I was teaming with Pete until they do, ‘hey, Matt, can you cut a promo saying you how you and Pete met and became a team?’ And I was like, ‘we’re a team?’ And they’re like, ‘yeah.”

As is often the case in WWE, plans changed night after night, and it actually led to the first big NXT accolade for Matt Riddle:

“They’re like, ‘yeah, you’re actually going to win this round and lose the next round,’ and we’re like, ‘okay’. Then the next round, they’re like, ‘yeah, you’re actually going to win this round too and go into the finals.’ And we’re like, ‘alright,’”

Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne defeated Grizzled Young Veterans to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on January 29, 2020. The BroserWeights then went on to defeat The Undisputed Era at NXT TakeOver: Portland to win the NXT tag titles.

Riddle Says Roman Reigns Did Not Accept His Apology

Thanks to WrestlingInc for the transcribed quotes

Related Articles
Anutosh Bajpai
Anutosh is a wrestling enthusiast, entrepreneur, and photographer. He runs the content writing service WriteX and works as a content analyst for SEScoops.
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© 2022 SEScoops LLC