Sam Roberts’ SmackDown Appearance Came Together at the Last Minute

Sam Roberts made a surprise appearance on Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown.

Roberts interviewed The Usos backstage, and also spoke with Drew McIntyre for a digital exclusive segment.

On the latest episode of his NotSam Wrestling Podcast, Sammy Bran Muffins, now known as Sammy SmackDown, spoke about the experience.

As it turns out, the appearance came together on short notice. Sam got a call from an unnamed WWE employee late Friday afternoon asking if he could be in Hershey, PA by 7:30pm for SmackDown.

Roberts immediately started “map questing” if he could make it from Westchester, NY (where he lives) to Hershey, PA in time. He estimated he could be at the venue by 8:02pm local tim, when SmackDown would already be on the air for two minutes. The WWE employee told him, “Well just get in the car!”

“I mean, when I tell you that for three hours, every 10 seconds, I’m just glancing at the GPS, glancing at the gas take, glancing at the road to make sure that I don’t run over something and end up with a flat tire,” said Roberts. “I think it was the quickest three hour trip that I’ve ever been on because my mind was occupied the entire time. I was like one tense muscle driving the entire way to Hershey, Pennsylvania.”

The rest, as they say, is history. Roberts took care of business on SmackDown to the delight of fans on social media.