Sammy Guevara Suffers Scratched Cornea During AEW Dynamite

TNT Champion Sammy Guevara didn’t walk out of his title defense against Darby Allin unscathed.

Guevara and Darby had a highly-praised main event on the Feb. 16 episode of AEW Dynamite. Andrade interfered in the match and nailed Darby with an iPad. Sammy didn’t see what had transpired and hit the challenger with the GTH for the win.

Sammy Guevara’s Eye Injury

Sammy Guevara has taken to his Twitter account to reveal that his cornea got scratched during his battle with Darby.

“Finally able to open my eyes I suffered a scratched cornea on Wednesday. All respect to Darby, We came into this company with everything to prove & in 3 years we have shown that we not only belong but we are this place. Every time I’m on your TV I’ll give you a show, I promise.”

There’s no word on if the scratched cornea will force Sammy out of action for any period of time. At the very least, he’ll likely have to take it easy for the next few days.

After the match, Sammy was attacked by Andrade, who held up the TNT gold and celebrated with Matt Hardy to close out the show.

Fans are now left to wonder what happens next with the TNT Title picture. While Andrade seems to have signaled his desire for the gold, one can’t rule out Darby Allin remaining in the hunt after having his opportunity taken through nefarious means.