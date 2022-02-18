Friday, February 18, 2022
Saturday Night’s Main Event Announced as Peacock Special

By Michael Reichlin
Saturday Night's Main Event

Saturday Night’s Main Event is returning for a special premium live event on Peacock.

WWE has announced the next SNME will take place on Saturday, April 23rd.

The event will air live from the Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery, AL. This will be the company’s first premium live event following WrestleMania 38.

Talent advertised to appear includes Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, Damien Priest, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair and Kevin Owens.

Tickets for Saturday Night’s Main Event go on sale next Friday, February 25th.

