Former WWE Star Scarlett Bordeaux Makes Her In-Ring Return (Video)

Scarlett Bordeaux has made her return to the ring.

Scarlett had been featured on the NXT brand along with her fiancé Killer Kross. While Kross eventually made his way to the main roster, Scarlett did not. Ultimately, the two were released by WWE.

Back To Business

Both Scarlett and Kross returned to the ring this past weekend. Scarlett worked under the WrestlePro banner for the Killer Instinct event in Rahway, NJ, while Kross captured the Future Stars of Wrestling Grand Championship by defeating Jacob Fatu in Las Vegas.

Scarlett picked up the win in her return match against Harley Cameron. You can catch some snippets of the match below:

Scarlett Bordeaux may have been dropped by WWE but there are no sour grapes here. In fact, she told Renée Paquette that she’s rooting for NXT 2.0 to succeed.

“We have so many friends there. No matter what we want everyone to be successful and have jobs. We want it to do well, because if it doesn’t do well, that’s even more people we care about out of jobs. So we want [it] to be successful.

“It’s different. I’ll say this. It maybe feels a bit more sterile compared to what it was for me. We understand why they’re trying to appeal to the largest market and we want it to do well. I prefer the old grungy underground NXT personally. I just think there’s a lot of really talented, awesome people in that company. We want to see our friends do well.”

Fans are waiting to see when Scarlett and Kross will be paired up again for a major promotion. Reports have surfaced claiming that AAA has interest in bringing both Scarlett and Kross back to the promotion. The two had made appearances for AAA before being scooped up by WWE.