Shelton Benjamin On Shad Gaspard’s Passing: “It Was Losing A Family Member”

Losing Shad Gaspard was one of the biggest losses for the pro wrestling industry. The number of lives he touched is a testament to the late star’s legacy. There are many people who considered the former WWE star a brother, including Shelton Benjamin.

The Gold Standard talked about Shad during his most recent appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast. Discussing how close they were, Benjamin said that he considered him a brother from the moment they met:

“When you get into this business, it’s really hard to find friends. You make a lot of acquaintances. You meet a lot of people but you don’t make a lot of friends. And Shad is one of the people that I consider a brother from the time he got here.”

Shelton Benjamin mentioned how he was present when Gaspard welcomed his son in the world. While the former Cryme Tyme member is no longer around, Benjamin remains close to his family:

“When he passed away, you know, for me it was losing a family member. So just like any other family I look out for his family. You know, his son, his widow. I stay in very close contact with them. If they need anything [and] If I have it, they have it.”

Shelton Benjamin Wants To Be Around For Shad’s Family

Shelton Benjamin mentioned how he grew up without a father himself, so he understands the struggles of Shad’s son. He also revealed that he is not the only one who helps the late star’s family, and there are actually a group of people who have taken up the responsibility:

“It was such a crushing blow to everybody when he left. So the least I can do for my friend, for my brother is try to keep as close an eye I can on his son. Because now you have a child growing up without a dad and I grew up without a father. So I understand the importance of having that. To have it and then lose it so suddenly and so tragically. That kid’s got a lot of challenges.

So I wanna at least be around to try to help him with it. And it’s not just me. We have a whole network of really close friends, myself, MVP, Mark Henry, Big Ryck. A lot of guys. We’re close friends and I will hope that if anything were to happen to me, someone will step up for my family as well.”

