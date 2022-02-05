Forbidden Door Signing to Debut On AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan teased a ‘newsworthy’ announcement for this week’s episode of Rampage. He has now confirmed a surprise debut will take place on Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite

The AEW president announced that Isiah Kassidy of the Private Party will be competing in a qualifying bout for the Face Of The Revolution ladder match at Dynamite next Wednesday.

What’s interesting about this match is that Khan revealed that Kassidy’s opponent will be a new free agent. The star will not only make his debut for the promotion but also sign with the company:

It’s official, Tony Khan’s big announcement on Wednesday will be a new free agent signing with #AEW + they’ll debut on #AEWDynamite in a qualifier for the Face of the Revolution ladder match vs Isiah Kassidy with the winner competing for a TNT Title shot at #AEWRevolution on ppv! https://t.co/QXEXDL61lk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 5, 2022

The Forbidden Door can be opened for anyone from any wrestling promotion in the world, whether or not it’s a company @AEW is on good terms with, even if it’s someone from a company that’s open for business. They’re also welcome to slam the door in the face of their prior company. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 5, 2022

A number of former WWE superstars have become free agents this week. So there is no shortage of potential talents who can join the AEW roster.

The wrestlers who can possibly debut for Tony Khan’s promotion on Wednesday include names such as Killer Kross and Keith Lee.

The ladder match last year featured competitors such as Cody Rhodes, Lance Archer, and Penta. Scorpio Sky won the bout and earned himself a shot at the TNT title.

AEW has not confirmed any other names for the ladder match. Though more spots are expected to be filled as the PPV gets closer.

The Face Of The Revolution Ladder match will be taking place at the upcoming Revolution PPV from Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida on March 6.