Hideki Suzuki Reflects on Altercation with NXT Coach

Former Coach Hideki Suzuki recalls getting into a heated argument with his co-worker in WWE.

WWE hired Suzuki as a performance center coach on Apr 23, 2021. He also worked under the name Hachiman in NXT as a member of Diamond Mine. While he didn’t have a long career in WWE, the former coach had some thoughts about the company’s developmental program.

In an interview with Weekly Pro Wrestling and translated by Connor Writing, Suzuki shared that he disagreed with WWE’s style of coaching talent. When asked if he disobeyed the other coaches, the former coach gave his honest opinion.

“I didn’t disobey them, but I did kick up a fuss and give them attitude. As you might expect, WWE’s a big company, even in NXT alone, there are so many people employed, and things change day-by-day, so a lot of things get decided without any contact with you,” said Suzuki(H/t Connor Writing)

Hideki Suzuki Altercation with NXT Coach

When asked about his style, Suzuki shared that he did things at his own pace. He also admitted that he chose not to attend the coach meetings because he felt unnecessary. Although Suzuki thought it wasn’t necessary, one NXT coach decided to address him.

“I’m not gonna go into details about this, but one day one of the coaches asked me, “Why the hell did you [not go to the meeting]?” He tried explaining to me what he was mad about, but I didn’t understand anything of it, and I wasn’t convinced,” said Suzuki. (H/t Connor Writing)

He continued, “This was happening in front of the wrestlers, so a bunch of them got in between us like, “Calm down, coach!” Afterward, Bernard told me, “(The coach I fell out with) is really mad at you.” and I just said, “So what?” Something had to change. We always kept telling the trainees, “You gotta change, we need to change things up,” but at that moment, I thought, “It’s you guys who really have to change. Wrestlers don’t need coaches, but coaches couldn’t exist without wrestlers. You’ve forgotten that.”(H/t Connor Writing)

WWE Released Hideki Suzuki

Although Suzuki had a heated argument, he shared that he respected the coaches’ work and they were nice people. He also believes that the NXT coaches acted more friendly towards him after the incident. It’s unclear if the incident or his coaching beliefs played a role in WWE releasing Suzuki on Jan. 5.

The company released talent and employees throughout last year due to budget cuts. He revealed in the interview that Matt Bloom gave him the news that WWE decided to let him go. While he’s still unsure why WWE released him, Suzuki is ready to move on.