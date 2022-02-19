Tay Conti Reveals WWE Star She ‘Really Wants To Wrestle’

Asuka is one of the top female superstars of the current generation. Even AEW stars such as Tay Conti recognize this and have the desire to step in the ring with her.

The AEW star recently appeared on Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table. She discussed things such as wanting to win a championship in 2022 and more.

Speaking of people she would like to step in the ring with, Conti named Asuka alongside Serena Deeb as competitors she really wants to face:

“I really want to wrestle Asuka one day. She’s one of my favorites, I really want to wrestle her. But, if we can talk about AEW, I would say, I really wanna have Serena Deeb too.

Because she’s going crazy right now. Yeah, I wrestled her once,” said Tay Conti, “but I really need a rematch against her. So, I’m ready for it.”

The Brazilian star also talked about some of her matches which she is proud of. She mentioned how facing the current AEW women’s champion Britt Baker for the title was a special moment for her.

According to Conti, she was super nervous before this match which took place at the Full Gear PPV in 2021 and Baker was amazing to work with.