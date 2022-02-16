The Creed Brothers Crowned 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners

The 2022 men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is in the books as the final two teams battled it out for the trophy.

At NXT Vengeance Day, MSK wrestled The Creed Brothers in the finals of the tournament. MSK got the early advantage in the coo-headliner. Lee was tossed off the apron onto the announce table. After the commercial break, Carter got the hot tag and cleaned house. Carter hit a back flip off the apron. He went to the top rope and hit a front senton then Lee hit a dive off the top rope for a near fall.

The finish saw The Creeds hit their finisher. As a result, they’ve received the Dusty Cup and earned a shot at the Tag Team Champions Imperium.

The first round matches took place last month with MSK beating Jacket Time (Ikemen Jiro and Kushida), Edris Enofé and Malik Blade beating Legado Del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza), The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) over Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, and Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) defeating Chase U (Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward).

The second round bouts included MSK over Enofé and Blade and The Creed Brothers beat Grizzled Young Veterans. Past winners include: