The Undertaker Was Reportedly Planned For Elimination Chamber Appearance

The Undertaker was apparently planned to make an appearance during the Elimination Chamber PPV from Saudi Arabia at one point.

Per PWinsider, WWE originally wanted The Dead Man to make a physical appearance on the show from Jeddah after the announcement of his Hall Of Fame induction.

There were no specific angles planned for the Undertaker. It was just supposed to be a cameo appearance which was nixed for some reason.

The plans seemed to have been canceled at least a few days before the show since the former world champion did not travel to the country with other stars.

The Undertaker did make a public appearance over the weekend. Though it was during a Bad Bunny concert from Dallas as seen in the video below:

Bad Bunny concert or @WrestleMania?? @undertaker just rode into AAC mid-song…which resulted in one of our favorite staredowns of all time. ? pic.twitter.com/59PA9VckvB — aacenter (@AACenter) February 20, 2022

After his appearance at the show was nixed, WWE showed a video package highlighting the career of the Attitude Era star during Elimination Chamber.

Taker last wrestled in a cinematic match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. He announced his retirement from active competition afterward.

WWE announced the Last Outlaw as the first inductee for the 2022 class of Hall Of Fame earlier this month.