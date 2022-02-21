Monday, February 21, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

The Undertaker Was Reportedly Planned For Elimination Chamber Appearance

The Undertaker ended up not flying to Saudi Arabia

By Anutosh Bajpai
The Undertaker
(via WWE)

The Undertaker was apparently planned to make an appearance during the Elimination Chamber PPV from Saudi Arabia at one point.

Per PWinsider, WWE originally wanted The Dead Man to make a physical appearance on the show from Jeddah after the announcement of his Hall Of Fame induction.

There were no specific angles planned for the Undertaker. It was just supposed to be a cameo appearance which was nixed for some reason.

The plans seemed to have been canceled at least a few days before the show since the former world champion did not travel to the country with other stars.

The Undertaker did make a public appearance over the weekend. Though it was during a Bad Bunny concert from Dallas as seen in the video below:

After his appearance at the show was nixed, WWE showed a video package highlighting the career of the Attitude Era star during Elimination Chamber.

Taker last wrestled in a cinematic match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. He announced his retirement from active competition afterward.

WWE announced the Last Outlaw as the first inductee for the 2022 class of Hall Of Fame earlier this month.

Related Articles
Anutosh Bajpai
Anutosh is a wrestling enthusiast, entrepreneur, and photographer. He runs the content writing service WriteX and works as a content analyst for SEScoops.
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© 2022 SESCOOPS LLC