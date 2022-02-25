Former WWE Announcer Tony Chimel Now Works For Trader Joe’s

Ex-WWE announcer Tony Chimel is now in the Trader Joe’s business.

Chimel began working for WWE back in 1989. At first, he worked the smaller shows and filled in for Howard Finkel whenever he was needed. Eventually, Chimel became the voice of SmackDown.

Who could ever forget Chimel’s iconic voice crack every time the “Rated-R Superstar” Edge walked through the curtain?

Tony Chimel Takes On Different Job

Tony Chimel was released by WWE back in 2020. It didn’t take long for Chimel to find another job, although it has nothing to do with the wrestling business.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Chimel revealed that he now works at Trader Joe’s (h/t WrestlingHeadlines.com).

“I figured out there is life after WWE, because you figure I started when I was 22-years old and now I’m 60. I found a job at Trader Joe’s, which I never really knew about.

“I had heard of Trader Joe’s, but I didn’t really know what it was. And when I first told my daughter that I was working at Trader Joe’s she was like ‘oh dad, that’s great. You gotta get this and get that,’ and I was like ‘what are you talking about?’

“There’s a lot of similarities because at WWE they always wanted to put smiles on people’s faces and at Trader Joe’s all they want to do is wow the customer and make the customer feel happy.”

Chimel noted that he likes his job and enjoys working with the people over at Trader Joe’s. He also believes morale is high within the company.