Tony Khan Has More Exciting Things Planned For Dynamite

Tony Khan believes that tonight’s AEW Dynamite will satisfy a lot of fans. He was a guest on today’s episode of Busted Open Radio and noted that he’s changed course from what he had originally planned and believes he’s made the show even better.

“I am going to try to satisfy a lot of fans tonight, I had a lot of thoughts over the weekend on what that means. I pivoted some plans in the last few days in a good way to make tonight’s show even better,” Khan said to Busted Open.

Perhaps the most notable part of the show being promoted is the debut of a new signing. The new signee will face Isiah Kassidy in a qualifying match for the Face of the Revolution ladder match. Khan said that the new signing is a “major one” for the company.

The new signing is only one aspect of the show that Khan believes will satisfy fans, however. Some of those things have not been announced yet.

“There’s a lot of fun things already announced & then there’s more things we’re gonna do that we have not announced yet,” Khan continued to say about tonight’s broadcast.

He wouldn’t go into detail regarding what those “fun things” are, however.

“I don’t want to get too specific to say exactly what’s going to happen, but it’s going to be a great night for the fans. I promise there’s definitely one surprise, and I think there’ll be some other really fun stuff along the way too,” Khan said.

“It’s because I listen to the fans and their voice and what they want to see. There’s a lot to look forward to on this show,” Khan continued..

Tony Khan Says This Won’t Be A “Higher Power” Moment

In reference to the infamous “Higher Power” angle from the Attitude Era, Tony Khan said tonight’s surprise will not disappoint the fans.

“I remember when I was a kid and the higher power turned out to be Vince, that was very disappointing because at school we had spent so much time speculating who it might be & I think our big fear is that it was just going to be Vince. So I don’t want that to happen here,” Tony Khan said to PW Insider.

AEW Dynamite 2/9

AEW has only announced two matches for tonight’s show. In addition to the new signing facing Isiah Kassidy, the world title will be on the line in a Texas Deathmatch between champion Hangman Page and challenger, Lance Archer. Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle are also scheduled to have something of a team meeting as well.

