Tony Khan Speaks On Signing Danhausen To AEW

Danhausen is All Elite and Tony Khan says it’s the fans who are to thank.

When ROH announced that it was going on hiatus, it left many wondering about the future of the talent. Names such as Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, and The Briscoes were left in limbo at the time of the announcement.

Lethal ended up signing with AEW, Gresham has started his own promotion along with Baron Black called, “Terminus,” and The Briscoes have been seen on GCW and many feel they could be AEW-bound, although Tony Khan hasn’t committed.

Very Evil Signing

Danhausen

While the future of some names was a question mark, fans had very little doubt about Danhausen’s future. Many were convinced that he was going to AEW and they were right.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan explained why he jumped at the chance to sign Danhausen.

“He’s really a lot of fun and now, speaking of Orange Cassidy, Danhausen is gonna be closely associated with Orange Cassidy perhaps, we’ll see.

“But having seen them together in Wheeler Yuta’s corner and having seen Danhausen help Orange Cassidy in that great Lights Out match at Beach Break a couple of weeks ago on Dynamite, I definitely think the fans enjoy Danhausen and I’m happy to give them what they want.

“I love listening to the fans.”

Danhausen made his AEW debut on the Jan. 26 episode of Dynamite. Adam Cole went one-on-one with Orange Cassidy in the main event of that episode. Cole went to pull out a chair from under the ring but Danhausen popped out.

