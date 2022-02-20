Update On Madcap Moss After Scary Bump At WWE Elimination Chamber

Madcap Moss took an awkward-looking bump at Elimination Chamber and there is an update on his health.

Moss went one-on-one with Drew McIntyre inside the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia. Many expected McIntyre to pick up the win in this one and that’s exactly what he did.

Gnarly Bump

McIntyre’s win isn’t the main takeaway from this match, however. Madcap Moss took a reverse Alabama Slam and landed right on his head.

Madcap Moss took a nasty bump on his head #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/5clFdn3r2k — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) February 19, 2022

Happy Corbin was at ringside and many have speculated that his reaction was of genuine concern and not acting. Referee Jessika Carr immediately checked on Moss to see if he was alright.

The rough landing had fans nervous but there is good news here. PWInsider is reporting that WWE‘s medical staff checked on Moss and he is fine.

Mike Johnson, who wrote the report for PWInsider, suspected that the WWE medical team will take a second look at Moss if they haven’t already. Johnson noted he wasn’t specifically told the team would look at him again for further evaluation.

Hopefully, Moss remains in the clear and will be good to go moving forward. If anything, SEScoops will keep you posted should something else surface on this story.