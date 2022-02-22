Update On WWE Madison Square Garden Ticket Sales

On last night’s edition of WWE RAW, Paul Heyman noted that Brock Lesnar will have to defend his WWE Championship on March 5th inside Madison Square Garden. WWE has been having difficulty selling tickets to the event, as they did for the show they held from the venue on December 26th.

As of this writing, WWE has sold 60 less tickets for the show on March 5th than they did for the show on December 26th. According to @WrestleTix, the show has sold 5,316 tickets thus far.

WWE Road to WrestleMania

Sat • Mar 05 • 7:30 PM

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY



Available Tickets => 4,265

Current Setup/Capacity => 9,581

Tickets Distributed => 5,316 (55.5%)



The final tally for the December 26th show from Madison Square Garden had 5,376 tickets sold.

WWE Live Holiday Tour

Sun • Dec 26 • 7:30 PM

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY



Available Tickets => 5,104

Current Setup/Capacity => 10,480

Tickets Distributed => 5,376 (51%)



According to attendance figures from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, up until 2019, WWE averaged 13,000 to 14,000 for its annual holiday show in Madison Square Garden. The 2019 show dipped to 10,795, however. Due to the pandemic, no show was held in 2020. The 2021 holiday show was hurt by the wave of the omicron variant and only sold a little over 5300 tickets.

WWE held an episode of Smackdown from Madison Square Garden on September 10th, 2021 that drew 13,323 paid fans, however.

WWE currently has Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey advertised for the March 5th show. On last night’s RAW, Paul Heyman noted that if Bobby Lashley is unable to compete at MSG, a suitable replacement will be found for Brock’s opponent.