Vickie Guerrero Explains Her Delayed Spot In 2005 WWE SummerSlam Ladder Match

Vickie Guerrero addressed her involvement in the 2005 SummerSlam Ladder Match between Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio.

Around this time, the two stars had a rivalry that was very memorable. It came to an end at this show and both Eddie’s and Rey’s families were utilized in the story. This started the beginning of Vickie’s time as a character on WWE television.

Near the end of the match, there was a spot where Eddie crashed down to the mat and he could be heard yelling where is Vickie. She would eventually help Rey win the ladder match.

Vickie told a fan on Twitter that she did not miss her cue for the spot. Instead, she was told not to go out yet because it was not safe for her to push over the ladder as Rey was under it at the time.

“Hey genius…I didn’t miss my cue….Rey was under the ladder and it was not safe for me to run and push the ladder…I was told to wait until Rey was out of the way. #stayinyourlane.”

Vickie would later become a heel on WWE TV through various roles such as a GM and manager. She is currently managing Nyla Rose in AEW.