WWE Has Two Blockbuster Matches Planned for WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 38 is still months way, but we’re already looking ahead to the 2023 installment of WWE‘s biggest premium live event of the year.

WrestleMania goes Hollywood on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The new state-of-the-art venue will host the upcoming Super Bowl LVI game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

WrestleMania 39 Main Events

The Rock & Ronda Rousey

WWE will once again leverage two if its biggest box office attractions to ensure WrestleMania 39 shatters records.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning for The Rock to be part of a blockbuster double main event at next year’s show of shows.

If all goes as planned, the top matches for WrestleMania will see The Rock battle his cousin Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey clashing with Becky Lynch.

The idea is to lead to the biggest WrestleMania ever in 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, with Reigns vs. The Rock and Becky Lynch vs. Rousey” – Wrestling Observer Newsletter (February 7, 2022)

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest match WWE could present at this time. If they can get The Rock to sign on for WrestleMania 39, there’s no question this show will do record business. Both men have spoken publicly about wrestling one another. You can read their most recent comments in the links below:

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE last month and won the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match. Her agreement with WWE takes her through WrestleMania 39.