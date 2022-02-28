WWE 2K22 Will Feature Over 50 Legends & Released Wrestlers

More information regarding WWE 2K22 continues to come out including the roster as there are many wrestlers who will be featured in the game that are not currently working as in-ring performers for the company.

According to YouTube’s Operation Sports, there are 59 wrestlers on the 149 talent roster that are legends or no longer with the company.

It’s been reported that WWE’s decision to release over 80 wrestlers last year had a big impact on the game’s development and the drastically affected plans for DLC.

There are several wrestlers featured in the game that work for WWE’s rival promotion, AEW, such as Keith Lee, Kyle O’Reilly and Buddy Matthews (Murphy). Here’s the full list:

Alexander Wolfe

Andre The Giant

Ariya Daivari

Big Boss Man

Billie Kay

Bruan Strowman

Bret Hart

The Brian Kendrick

Cesaro

Chyna

Danny Burch

Diesel

Ember Moon

Faarooq

Fandango

Gran Metalik

Hulk Hogan

Isaiah Swerve Scott

Jake Roberts

Jeff Hardy

Jim Neidhart

John Morrison

Johnny Gargano

Kalisto

Kane

Karrion Kross

Keith Lee

Kevin Nash

Kyle O’Reilly

Lana

Lince Dorado

Macho Man Randy Savage

Mia Yim

Mickie James

Murphy

Nia Jax

Oney Lorcan

Papa Shango

Peyton Royce

Razor Ramon

Reckoning (Mia Yim, again)

Road Dogg

The Rock

Roddy Piper

Samoa Joe

Scott Hall

Slapjack

Steve Austin

Ted DiBiase

Tegan Nox

Timothy Thatcher

Toni Storm

Trish Stratus

Tucker

Tyler Breeze

Ultimate Warrior

Undertaker

William Regal

X-Pac

The game is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 11, 2022, and is currently available for pre-order.