WWE 2K22 Will Feature Over 50 Legends & Released Wrestlers

More information regarding WWE 2K22 continues to come out including the roster as there are many wrestlers who will be featured in the game that are not currently working as in-ring performers for the company.
According to YouTube’s Operation Sports, there are 59 wrestlers on the 149 talent roster that are legends or no longer with the company.
It’s been reported that WWE’s decision to release over 80 wrestlers last year had a big impact on the game’s development and the drastically affected plans for DLC.
There are several wrestlers featured in the game that work for WWE’s rival promotion, AEW, such as Keith Lee, Kyle O’Reilly and Buddy Matthews (Murphy). Here’s the full list:
- Alexander Wolfe
- Andre The Giant
- Ariya Daivari
- Big Boss Man
- Billie Kay
- Bruan Strowman
- Bret Hart
- The Brian Kendrick
- Cesaro
- Chyna
- Danny Burch
- Diesel
- Ember Moon
- Faarooq
- Fandango
- Gran Metalik
- Hulk Hogan
- Isaiah Swerve Scott
- Jake Roberts
- Jeff Hardy
- Jim Neidhart
- John Morrison
- Johnny Gargano
- Kalisto
- Kane
- Karrion Kross
- Keith Lee
- Kevin Nash
- Kyle O’Reilly
- Lana
- Lince Dorado
- Macho Man Randy Savage
- Mia Yim
- Mickie James
- Murphy
- Nia Jax
- Oney Lorcan
- Papa Shango
- Peyton Royce
- Razor Ramon
- Reckoning (Mia Yim, again)
- Road Dogg
- The Rock
- Roddy Piper
- Samoa Joe
- Scott Hall
- Slapjack
- Steve Austin
- Ted DiBiase
- Tegan Nox
- Timothy Thatcher
- Toni Storm
- Trish Stratus
- Tucker
- Tyler Breeze
- Ultimate Warrior
- Undertaker
- William Regal
- X-Pac
The game is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 11, 2022, and is currently available for pre-order.