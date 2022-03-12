AEW Rampage Results (3/11): Swerve Strickland Debut, Keith Lee In Action, Matt & Jeff Hardy

AEW Rampage aired tonight on TNT. Swerve Strickland made his AEW in-ring debut against Tony Nese. Mercedes Martinez battled Jamie Hayter, Darby Allin squared off against Marq Quen of Private Party, and Keith Lee battled QT Marshall on tonight’s show. In addition to the takeaways below, Scorpio Sky vowed to keep his undefeated streak alive and retain the TNT Championship against Wardlow on next week’s Dynamite.

Rampage Results

Darby Allin def. Marq Quen via submission Jamie Hayter def. Mercedes Martinez Keith Lee def. QT Marshall Swerve Strickland def. Tony Nese

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Darby Allin Tapped Out Marq Quen, The Hardys Appeared

Darby Allin faced Sting in the first match of the night. Isiah Kassidy and Sting were ringside for the match. Quen controlled the action early and kept Allin grounded. Darby battled back and made his way up to the top turnbuckle for the Coffin Drop but Kassidy provided a distraction.

Sting took out Kassidy but Marq capitalized on the distraction and knocked Allin off the turnbuckle and to the floor. Quen climbed to the top rope and hit a crazy 450 Splash onto Darby below. Quen quickly got back into the ring but Darby was able to make it in as well just before a ten count and the match continued. Quen went for a Shooting Star Press but Darby dodged it and applied an Armbar for the submission victory.

After the match, Andrade El Idolo and his crew rushed the ring for an attack but Matt & Jeff Hardy made the save. The Hardys came down to the entrance ramp and Andrade Family Office retreated. Matt & Jeff were in matching ring gear and had another brief stare down with Darby Allin & Sting before Rampage went to a commercial.

Jamie Hayter Picked Up A Win

Jamie Hayter faced Mercedes Martinez tonight on Rampage. AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker & Rebel were in Hayter’s corner for the match. Martinez dominated the action early and leveled Hayter with a Clothesline as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Martinez hit a couple Suplexes and went for the cover but Hayter wouldn’t stay down. Martinez and Hayter battled to the top rope and Mercedes connected with a German Suplex. Jamie had a rough landing on her neck during the move but was alright. Baker tripped up Martinez off the top rope and Hayter capitalized with a Clothesline for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Thunder Rosa rushed the ring to break up the post match beatdown. Baker retreated and will defend the AEW Women’s Championship against Thunder Rosa on Dynamite in a Steel Cage match.

Keith Lee Dominated, Team Taz Attacked

Keith Lee faced QT Marshall tonight on Rampage and this one went just about as you’d expect. Lee launched QT around the ring like he was nothing to start off the match. QT battled back and was able to hit a missile Dropkick off the top turnbuckle. QT went for a Cutter but Lee countered into the Powerslam for the pinfall victory. After the match, Solo & Commorato went for an attack but Keith Lee fought them off with ease. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse rushed the ring and attacked Lee. Powerhouse Hobbs sent a message and planted Lee with a big Spinebuster to end the segment.

Swerve Strickland Won His AEW In-Ring Debut

Swerve Strickland faced Tony Nese in the main event of this week’s edition of AEW Rampage. It was Strickland’s in-ring debut in All Elite Wrestling. Strickland appeared at Revolution this past Sunday and announced that he had signed with the promotion in an interview with Tony Schiavone. Mark Henry interviewed both wrestlers before the match. Nese mocked Swerve and said that this isn’t a hip hop show. Strickland said he was a mogul and not just a rapper as Nese called him.

Nese and Strickland started off the match back and forth with neither wrestler gaining and advantage. Strickland caught Tony with a Dropkick to the face but Nese battled back. Tony got Strickand caught in the ring skirt and beat him down as Rampage went to the final commercial break of the night.

When Rampage returned, Strickland dodged a Moonsault and unloaded some chops to Tony’s chest. Swerve followed it up with an uppercut and a Brainbuster for a close two count. Nese and Strickland battled to the corner of the ring. Nese slammed Strickland to the canvas and connected with a 450 Splash but Strickland somehow kicked out at two.

Strickland connected with a standing Double Stomp and went for the cover but Nese was Abe to kick out at two. Swerve hit an Enziguri and made his way to the top turnbuckle and connected with another Double Stomp for the pinfall victory.