AEW Rampage Results (3/4): Title Match, Paige VanZant, Keith Lee, Revolution Qualifier

AEW Rampage aired live this week from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. Sammy Guevara defended the TNT Championship against Darby Allin & Andrade El Idolo in a Triple Threat match. Christian Cage faced Ethan Page in a Qualifying match for the Face of the Revolution Ladder match this Sunday. In addition to the takeaways below, a promo by CM Punk was aired following the brutal attack by MJF on Dynamite.

" On March 6th [#AEWRevolution], I will become a monster to fight the monsters of the world… Because I am @cmpunk… And I'm better than you."



Rampage Results

Sammy Guevara def. Andrade El Idolo & Darby Allin in a Triple Threat match to retain the TNT Championship Keith Lee def. JD Drake Serena Deeb def. Leila Grey via submission Christian Cage def. Ethan Page to qualify for the Face of the Revolution Ladder match

Here are the takeaways from tonight’s episode of Rampage:

Sammy Guevara Retained The TNT Championship

Sammy Guevara put the TNT Championship on the line against Darby Allin & Andrade El Idolo in a Triple Threat match to begin the show. Darby connected with an Arm Drag on Andrade and Sammy Guevara followed it up with a kick to El Idolo’s face. Darby connected with a Destroyer but couldn’t capitalize as he began battling with Sammy.

Guevara hit Allin with a knee to the face as Andrade got back in the action. Andrade hit a Powerbomb, Sammy hit a Superplex on Darby (Tower of Doom spot) and Andrade covered the champ for a two count. Andrade grabbed the TNT Championship and hit both of his opponents over the head with it.

When Rampage returned from a break, Andrade planted Allin with a Backbreaker. Andrade went for a Moonsault on Allin but he dodged it. Andrade was still able to connect with the Moonsault on Sammy. Andrade knocked Sammy out of the ring and connected with Double Knees on Allin for a close two count.

Allin battled back and went for a Coffin Drop but Andrade countered by getting his knees up. Andrade made his way to the top turnbuckle but Allin tripped him up and got Andrade in the Tree of Woe. The TNT Champion climbed up the opposite corner and delivered a Coast to Coast Dropkick to Andrade.

Darby and Sammy briefly aligned to sent Andrade out of the ring. Sammy went for a roll up but Allin kicked out at two and the match continued. Andrade got back into the ring and sent Sammy to the outside. Allin hit Andrade with the Coffin Drop Guevara broke up the cover with a Senton onto both wrestlers. Guevara then covered Andrade to retain the TNT Championship.

Paige VanZant & Title Match Announced For Next Week

Dan Lambert cut a backstage promo tonight with Scorpio Sky by his side. Lambert announced that he has made an offer Tony Khan cannot refuse. Scorpio Sky will face Sammy Guevara next week for the TNT Championship and Paige VanZant will be at Dynamite next week to sign her contract with the promotion.

Knowing Dan Lambert I don’t trust him as far as I can throw him, so you won’t see a @paigevanzant is All Elite graphic or any confirmation of an agreement until something is signed, because I won’t rely on a Dan Lambert promise. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 5, 2022

Trios Match Announced For Revolution

PAC & Penta cut a promo tonight with House of Black. Erick Redbeard showed up and will be teaming up with PAC & Penta at Revolution. House of Black were on the entrance ramp and had a bunch of security in front of them. Pentagon snapped one of the security guard’s arm to send a message ahead of the PPV. House of Black (Malaria Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) will face PAC, Pentagon Jr, Erick Redbread (FKA as Erick Rowan in WWE) at AEW Revolution.

Keith Lee Picked Up A Win

Keith Lee faced JD Drake this week on Rampage. JD Drake got in some offense early and kept the big man grounded. Lee battled back and sent Drake flying across the ring with a shoulder tackle.

JD Drake battled back and beat Keith Lee down in the corner. JD connected with a Cannonball and made his way up to the top rope. He hit a Moonsault and went for the cover but Keith Lee powered out at two. Lee took control and connected with a Powerslam for the pinfall victory. After the action, the Wingmen attacked Lee but he beat them down with ease.

Serena Deeb Dominated Again, Hikaru Shida Returns

Serena Deeb issued another five minute rookie challenge this week and Leila Grey answered the call. Grey started off the match by trying to avoid Deeb and rolled to the outside. Deeb chased her around and quickly caught up to her. Serena slammed her on the floor and followed it up with a Backstabber in the ring. Deeb then applied the Serenity Lock for the quick submission victory. After the match, Deeb continued to attack but Hikaru Shida showed up and made the save.

Christian Cage Qualified For The Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

Christian Cage squared off against Ethan Page in a Face of the Revolution Qualifying match. The winner will claim the final spot in the ladder match this Sunday to determine the #1 contender for the TNT Championship. Mark Henry interviewed Page & Christian before the match.

Ethan shoved Cage to the corner and Christian responded with a taunt. Page got angry and unloaded some punches on Christian. Cage shrugged them off and sent Ethan out of the ring. Christian connected with a Dropkick through the ropes as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Ethan Page was in control and hit an awesome Cutter. Page threw Cage into the ring post and set up for the Ego’s Edge. Christian reversed it and connected the the Killswitch for the pinfall victory. Christian Cage has qualified for the Face of the Revolution Ladder match this Sunday at the PPV.

After the match, AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express came to the ring and celebrated with Christian Cage. ReDragon and Young Bucks showed up and Kyle O’Reilly took the tag titles. Luchasaurus reached over the ropes and ripped them back. Jungle Boy hit a dive onto the two teams to close the show. Jurassic Express will defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against Young Bucks & ReDragon in a Triple Threat tag team match at Revolution.