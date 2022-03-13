AEW Rampage Viewership This Week Reportedly Below 500k

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage on the TNT Network was again a taped show, and the viewership reportedly fell below 500,000.

Alfred Konuwa, who seems to be fed the fast national ratings for Rampage when they’re low, indicated this week that the Rampage number was below the half a million mark.

The Friday March 11th episode of Rampage apparently had a viewership of 480,000, down from last week. It’s worth noting that a demographic breakdown for the 18 to 49 number has not yet been revealed.

Comparatively, the March 4th episode of AEW Rampage had a viewership of 545,000 with a .22 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.

AEW Rampage Ratings

There’s no indication right now as to whether the network is happy with the recent numbers from AEW on Friday nights.

Whilst the ratings and viewership has been declining, with last week’s show actually being 34% down from what was showing on TNT last year at the same time, it is first run programming for Turner.

Rampage was initially a far more important aspect of AEW’s weekly programming, with CM Punk originally wrestling almost exclusively on the show.

Although Tony Khan initially promised that it was not a “B show” for AEW, it does appear somewhat as though it is becoming the natural number two behind Dynamite on TBS every Wednesday.