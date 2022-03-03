AEW Revolution 2022: Two Matches Added to the Buy In

AEW Revolution 2022 takes place this weekend. The card has been finalized and now it’s just a matter of time.

Below are the full details on the match card and how to watch. Make sure to also check out our staff’s AEW Revolution 2022 Predictions.

AEW Revolution 2022 Match Card

The following matches are now official for AEW Revolution:

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends against Adam Cole

Jon Moxley battles Bryan Danielson

CM Punk vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman in a Dog Collar Match

Thunder Rosa challenges Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. for the AEW Women’s World Championship

Jurassic Express defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) and another team to be determined next week on Dynamite.

Tay Conti challenges Jade Cargill for the AEW TBS Championship.

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. TBA

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Tornado Trios Match: Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy vs. Sammy Guevara, Sting and Darby Allin.

The Buy-In Kickoff Show:

“Legit” Leyla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander

Hook vs. QT Marshall

Date, Time & How to Watch

AEW Revolution 2022 takes place Sunday, March 6th from Orlando, Florida at the Addition Financial Arena.

You can watch AEW Revolution 2022 by ordering the event on Bleacher Report in the United States and on FITE internationally.