We’ve got our AEW Revolution 2022 predictions ahead of the big pay-per-view this Sunday from Orlando, Florida.

SEScoops team members Fernando Quiles, Jr., Tyriese Simon and Andrew Ravens are here to provide their expert picks for each match on the card.

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti

Andrew Ravens: There’s no chance Tay wins the title here and the oddsmakers are backing Jade by a lot. Tay is another opponent for Jade to work with and make her look good, but Jade walks away with the strap. (Prediction: Jade Cargill)

Fernando: This is a step up for Jade in terms of competition for her TBS Championship. I expect Tay to get a lot more offense in this one than past challengers but she will ultimately fall short. Jade’s title reign is too fresh to end now. (Prediction: Jade Cargill)

Tyriece: AEW is booking Jade Cargill as a dominant force in the women’s division, and I think she continues the momentum at Revolution. Tay Conti will get some offense and have her moments, but Cargill will win to continue her winning streak. (Prediction: Jade Cargill)

Consensus: Jade Cargill to retain the TBS Championship

Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo and Isiah Kassidy vs. Sting, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara

Fernando: It seems like Jeff Hardy will eventually make his way to AEW and if that’s the case, Matt is definitely turning face and realigning with his brother. I think the seeds have been planted for the Hardy Family Office eventually crumbling or being taken over by Andrade. Things could very well break down in this match as I see Darby, Sting, and Sammy getting the win. (Prediction: Sting, Darby Allin & Sammy Guevara)

Andrew Ravens: This is a pretty easy pick here as the babyfaces should go over. If you need a weak link then Kassidy is the guy to take the loss. Let everyone goes their separate ways aside from Allin and Sting after this one. (Prediction: Sting, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara)

Tyriece: This match could begin the split between Andrade and Matt Hardy. Hardy has shown to be frustrated with the private party, and AEW teased tension between him and Andrade. (Prediction: Darby Allin, Sting, and Sammy Guevara)

Consensus: Sting, Darby Allin & Sammy Guevara

AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

Andrew Ravens: Oddsmakers are really behind Rosa to win here and while she is just one of two stars who could realistically beat Baker, the question comes down to why take the title off Baker when she’s far and above anyone else. The fans will still be behind Rosa despite the loss. Baker walks away with the gold. (Prediction: Britt Baker)

Tyriece: AEW has itself in an interesting situation with Baker vs. Rosa. The champion has reigned as AEW Women’s Champion since May. 30, 2021. She also defeated several of the top talents in the division, like Ruby Soho, Tay Conti, and Riho. Now is the time for Baker to lose the title, and Rosa can lead the division. I can also see Mercedes Martinez help Rosa in the match by taking out Jamie Hayter and Rebel. If AEW has Baker defeat Rosa, she Will have beaten all worthy babyface based on AEW’s win/loss record. I think Rosa pulls the upset. (Prediction: Thunder Rosa)

Fernando: Before the go-home show on Dynamite, my money was on Thunder Rosa becoming the new AEW Women’s Champion. With her pinfall victory over Britt in a tag team match, that thought has sailed. I think Britt wins this one through nefarious means and we get a rematch at Double or Nothing. (Prediction: Britt Baker)

Consensus: Britt Baker retains the AEW Women’s World Championship

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

Andrew Ravens: Some interesting names in this one, but to me, it comes down to only two guys – Wardlow and Keith Lee. With Lee recently making his debut, I can see a case being made as to why he should win to keep his winning ways going forward. However, I side with Wardlow, who has been teasing for months splitting away from MJF. What better way for Wardlow to win gold without the help of MJF to make MJF even more upset with his security. (Prediction: Wardlow)

Tyriece: “Limitless” Keith Lee should be the favorite going into this match and for the right reasons. Lee is a new talent in AEW, and this match is a great way to show his ability. He’s also the only competitor without a faction. I think some inadvertent double-crossing may happen, particularly between Shawn Spears and Wardlow. I believe Lee throw someone off the ladder to win the match. (Prediction: Keith Lee)

Fernando: It’s interesting that they went with more muscle for a ladder match over the high flyers. Regardless, this is gonna be a fun one. I think Sean Spears will cost Wardlow by “accidentally” hitting him with a chair. My pick for this one is “Limitless” Keith Lee, which means trouble for Sammy Guevara’s second TNT Title reign. (Winner: Keith Lee)

Consensus: Keith Lee earns the TNT Title Shot

AEW World Tag Team Championship

Andrew Ravens: I could see the possibility of reDRagon winning the titles here since they’ve been pushed strongly. To me, it just doesn’t make sense for there to be a title change as Jurassic Express is so over with the fans. It will be one of the best matches on the card though (Prediction: Jurassic Express)

Tyriece: In this match, it is difficult to say who wins. Jurassic Express won the Tag Team Championship on Jan. 5. Would AEW take the titles off of them with a two months reign? I think they will retain the championships. However, it wouldn’t surprise me if the ReDragons stole the win to add to the tension between them and the Young Bucks. (Prediction: Jurassic Express)

Fernando: My hope is that Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus don’t get overshadowed by the animosity between reDRagon and The Young Bucks. There will definitely be moments in this match where reDRagon and The Bucks fail to get on the same page and start brawling. It’ll ultimately lead to a successful title defense for Jurassic Express. (Prediction: Jurassic Express)

Consensus: Jurassic Express retains the AEW World Tag Team Championships

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Tyriece: It’s interesting to note that Eddie Kingston has never won at an AEW Pay per view. Unfortunately, I don’t think he will be at Revolution. Jericho seems to be transitioning to a heel as the “influencer,” and I don’t believe he takes the loss. AEW could decide to have Kingston win to push Jericho to a full-fledged heel after the match. However, I think Jericho cheats to defeat Kingston. (Prediction: Chris Jericho)

Fernando: There is an opportunity to extend this feud with a Chris Jericho win. Eddie is obviously long overdue for a big victory but I don’t think he gets it this weekend. I think Eddie gets screwed and continues to search for that elusive signature win, which he’ll get at Double or Nothing in a rematch with Jericho. (Prediction: Chris Jericho)

Andrew Ravens: Kingston is a big favorite here and I agree. Jericho doesn’t need the win, but Kingston does. Depending on the finish, we could get a second match out of this feud as Jericho has been acting very heelish as of late and if Kingston gets a cheap win then Jericho can point that out to make the case for a rematch. (Prediction: Eddie Kingston)

Consensus: Chris Jericho wins

Dog collar match: CM Punk vs. MJF

Andrew Ravens: This should be the blowoff match although if Punk wins here, which I expect to happen, a case could be made for a third match with an even greater stipulation taking place to decide a clear cut winner although I think this storyline has been drawn out enough to close it out here. (Prediction: CM Punk)

Fernando: There’s no way Punk is walking out of Revolution without a victory. MJF bloodied Punk on the go-home episode of Dynamite and it’s time for some payback. Max will finally get his comeuppance and one has to wonder if this is where Wardlow will turn face (Prediction: CM Punk)

Tyriece: Punk should win this match. MJF won the first encounter on Feb. 2, and I think Punk gets his revenge. Shawn Spears may come out to interfere, but Wardlow may do something to stop Spears and Punk gets the win. (Prediction: CM Punk)

Consensus: CM Punk wins

Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

Andrew Ravens: Honestly, this should be a coin flip as either guy could win here. I can see why Danielson wins and he earns the respect of Moxley to be his tag team partner, but I can also see how a Moxley win would upset Danielson, a heel, who takes it to the next level with attacks and it leading to a rematch. I’ll side with Moxley. (Prediction: Jon Moxley)

Tyriece: I expect this match to be very physical and hard-hitting. Moxley hadn’t lost a match since his AEW return, and I don’t think he loses at Revolution. Danielson wouldn’t be hurt by a loss to Moxley either. The question will be if Danielson and Moxley will team up afterward? (Prediction: Jon Moxley)

Fernando: Throughout the buildup to this match, Jon Moxley has been saying that if Danielson expects to fight with him, then he has to bleed with him. That means both men are definitely doing blade jobs in this match. I see Moxley standing tall with a crimson mask when this one is over. (Prediction: Jon Moxley)

Consensus: Jon Moxley wins

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Adam Cole

Fernando: I think most can agree that Hangman is retaining the title but how they get there could be interesting. Will The Young Bucks thwart interference from reDRagon given their beef and the connection to Hangman? There are a few directions they go can in but all will lead to a win for Hangman Page. (Prediction: Hangman Page)

Andrew Ravens: Page has only been champion for just over 100 days so it seems a little early if you’re looking back at long-term AEW World Championship reigns to take the title off him despite Cole being an excellent choice to carry the top prize in the company. I don’t see a rematch coming out of this and Cole will certainly make his way back to the title in the distant future. Page keeps the gold. (Prediction: Adam Page)

Tyriece: Does Adam Page lose the AEW world title as champion after less than four months? I believe he does. It seems that AEW has featured Cole as more of a star than Page in the last few weeks. Cole has been given more screen time and has the storyline of being the new leader for the Elite. I think Cole wins, and Page will go back to chasing the title. (Prediction: Adam Cole)

Consensus: “Hangman” Adam Page retains the AEW World Championship