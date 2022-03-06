What Time is AEW Revolution?

All Elite Wrestling presents AEW Revolution 2022 tonight on pay-per-view from Orlando, FL at the Addition Financial Arena.

The company has announced the main event of this event that takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Addition Financial Arena, which is Adam Page vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Heavyweight Title. The full card is available here: AEW Revolution 2022 Match Card.

You can stream AEW Revolution live on Bleacher Report in the United States and on FITE internationally.

The Buy-In Kickoff pre-show starts at 7 pm EST, with the main card starting an hour later at 8pm EST.

