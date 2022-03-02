AEW Revolution Betting Odds

The latest betting odds have been released for the AEW Revolution event. The card for the show that takes place this Sunday is nearly finalized as 9 matches have been announced.

So far, four AEW titles are on the line with only one expected to change hands. Some of the more notable odds include Thunder Rosa favored to beat Britt Baker for the Women’s Title.

Wardlow is the current favorite to win the Face of the Revolution ladder match for a TNT Title shot and Jurassic Express is expected to retain their Tag Team Titles in a triple threat match.

AEW Revolution Odds

Here are the final betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW World Heavyweight Champion “Hangman” Adam Page -345 (champion) vs Adam Cole +225

AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker +190 vs. Thunder Rosa -278

CM Punk -250 vs MJF +175 – Dog collar match

Chris Jericho +175 vs. Eddie Kingston -250

Jon Moxley -162 vs Bryan Danielson +115

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill -500 vs Leyla Hirsch +300

Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo and Isiah Kassidy +175 vs. Sting, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara -250 – Six-man tag team match