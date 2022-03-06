AEW Revolution Final Card, Live Coverage

The card for tonight’s (Sunday, March 6, 2022) AEW Revolution event has been finalized.

The company has announced the main event of this event that takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Addition Financial Arena, which is Adam Page vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Heavyweight Title.

You can check out our staff predictions here and the betting odds here, which indicate a big title changing hands. You can watch the event by ordering the event on Bleacher Report in the United States and on FITE internationally. The pre-show starts at 7 pm EST with the main card starting one hour later.

As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special later tonight. Here’s the final card:

AEW Revolution Card