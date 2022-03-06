AEW Revolution Final Card, Live Coverage

The card for tonight’s (Sunday, March 6, 2022) AEW Revolution event has been finalized.
The company has announced the main event of this event that takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Addition Financial Arena, which is Adam Page vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Heavyweight Title.
You can check out our staff predictions here and the betting odds here, which indicate a big title changing hands. You can watch the event by ordering the event on Bleacher Report in the United States and on FITE internationally. The pre-show starts at 7 pm EST with the main card starting one hour later.
As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special later tonight. Here’s the final card:
AEW Revolution Card
- AEW World Heavyweight Champion “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Adam Cole
- AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
- CM Punk vs. MJF – Dog collar match
- Face of the Revolution ladder match for a TNT Title shot: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage vs. Wardlow
- AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express vs. reDRagon vs. The Young Bucks
- Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston
- Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley
- AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti
- Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo and Isiah Kassidy vs. Sting, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara – six-man tag team match match
- Kris Statlander vs. Leyla Hirsch – pre-show match
- Hook vs. QT Marshall – pre-show match
- PAC, Penta Oscuro & Erick Redbeard vs. Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews – pre-show match