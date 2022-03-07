AEW Revolution Results: CM Punk vs. MJF, Title Matches, Wardlow, William Regal Debuts

AEW Revolution aired live from the Addition Finance Arena in Orlando, Florida. Hangman Adam Page defended the AEW Championship against Adam Cole in the main event. CM Punk squared off against MJF in a Dog Collar match. In addition to the takeaways below, Swerve Strickland debuted and signed his AEW contract tonight.

Revolution Results

Leyla Hirsch def. Kris Statlander (Buy In) Hook def. QT Marshall via submission (Buy In) House of Black def. PAC, Penta, Erick Redbread (Buy In) Eddie Kingston def. Chris Jericho via submission Jurassic Express def. Young Bucks & ReDragon to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships Wardlow won the Face of the Revolution Ladder match to earn a shot at the TNT Championship Jade Cargill def. Tay Conti to retain the TBS Championship CM Punk def. MJF in a Dog Collar match Britt Baker def. Thunder Rosa to retain the AEW Women’s Championship Jon Moxley def. Bryan Danielson Darby Allin, Sting, Sammy Guevara def. Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Andrade El Idolo Hangman Page def. Adam Cole to retain the AEW Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Eddie Kingston Tapped Out Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho faced Eddie Kingston in the first match of the night. Kingston rushed the ring and dominated early. Eddie planted Jericho with a Suplex and Chris rolled to the outside. Jericho grabbed his head and Eddie chased after him.

Kingston bounced Jericho’s face off the apron and rolled him back into the ring. Eddie hit a slam for a near fall and applied a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Jericho escaped and sent Eddie out of the ring. Chris slammed Kingston into the barricade and brought him back inside. Jericho unloaded some punches and held up a middle finger to the booing crowd.

Jericho and Kingston then traded chops in the middle of the ring with the crowd behind Eddie. Kingston got the better of the exchange and planted Chris with a DDT for a near fall. Chris battled back with a few Clotheslines in the corner and a rake to the eyes.

Chris perched Kingston up on the top turnbuckle and joined him up there. Jericho connected with a Hurricanrana off the top and went for the cover but Eddie kicked out at two. Chris ripped off the turnbuckle pad to expose the steel underneath but turned around into an Exploder Suplex from Eddie.

Eddie brought Jericho to the apron but it backfired as Chris hit a Suplex down to the floor. The action returned to the ring and Jericho avoided a Clothesline and planted Kingston with a couple of release German Suplexes.

Kingston tried to battle back but Jericho caught him with another German Suplex for a close two count. Chris quickly followed it up with a Lionsault for another near fall. Kingston hit a Clothesline but Chris shrugged it off and got Eddie in the Walls of Jericho in the middle of the ring. Kingston battled through the pain and reached the ropes to break the hold.

Jericho started arguing with referee Aubrey Edwards and that allowed Eddie some time to regroup. Kingston hit a Suplex and the Backfist to the Future but Chris kicked out at the last moment. Jericho responded with the Codebreaker and went for the cover but couldn’t keep Kingston down for three.

Chris hit another release German Suplex but Eddie popped right up. Eddie charged but ran right into a 2nd Codebreaker from Jericho. The Influencer waited in the corner as Eddie slowly got up. Eddie ducked under the Judas Effect and got Jericho in the Stretch Muffler submission. Kingston wrenched back on Jericho’s arm until the legend had no choice but to tap out. After the match, Eddie extended his hand for a handshake but Jerricho opted not to shake Eddie’s hand and walked away.

Jurassic Express Retained The AEW Tag Titles

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) and ReDragon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) in a Triple Threat match.

O’Reilly and Jungle Boy started off the action. Jungle Boy went for a springboard Arm Drag but O’Reilly beautifully countered into an Arm Bar before tagging in Bobby Fish. Young Bucks tagged themselves in and Jungle Boy took them both down. Jungle Boy hit the springboard Arm Drag and followed it up with a Dropkick to Nick Jackson’s face.

Luchasaurus tagged in and began unloading chops. He knocked everyone out of the ring and set up for a dive but Young Bucks & ReDragon scurried away. They moved right into Jungle Boy’s path and he took them out with a dive before the action returned to the ring.

Bobby Fish sent Luchasaurus out of the ring and tagged in Nick Jackson. Young Bucks stomped on Jungle Boy and isolated him in the corner of the ring. Jungle Boy battled back but Kyle dragged him out of the ring. Jungle Boy leveled O’Reilly with a Clothesline but couldn’t tag out because Matt knocked Luchasaurus to the floor.

Nick Jackson beat Jungle Boy down in the corner of the ring. Matt tagged in and rolled Jungle Boy up but O’Reilly broke it up. Matt and Kyle started arguing in the middle of the ring and then Kyle accidentally booted him in the face after Jungle Boy ducked. Luchasaurus got back int he action and started hurling people around. Luchasaurs set up Young Bucks and ReDragon in the four corners and hit some Splashes.

Luchasaurus hit a Moonsault onto ReDragon outside the ring and posed for the crowd. Back in the ring, Young Bucks sent Luchasaurus to the corner and Nick hit an absurd Destroyer. Matt Jackson tagged in but Luchasaurus recovered and hit everyone with a Chokeslam. Luchasaurus tried to cover Matt but he kicked out at two.

Luchasaurus got Matt up in the Electric Chair and Jungle Boy leveled him with a Clothesline off the top rope for a close two count. Bobby Fish tripped up Luchasaurus and Matt accidentally booted Fish in the face this time. Kyle O’Reilly was pissed and started trading punches with Matt. Bobby Fish then traded punches with Nick but they both turned around into a Clothesline from Luchasaurus. O’Reilly bounced off the ropes into a couple Superkicks but bounced off the bottom rope and leveled Matt & Jungle Boy with a Clothesline as the crowd popped.

O’Reilly hit Jungle Boy with a knee to the face and then a DDT. Bobby Fish connected with a slam for a two count. Fish perched Jungle Boy up on the top turnbuckle and delivered some jabs to the face. Bobby hit a Superplex and O’Reilly followed it up with a Knee Drop. O’Reilly locked in a submission hold as Fish hit another Knee Drop on Jungle Boy. Nick broke up Kyle’s submission hold with an Elbow Drop. Young Bucks hit some Supericks but Luchasaurus got back into the ring. Luchasaurus sent Nick out of the ring with a Chokeslam but O’Reilly got him in a Headlock. Jungle Boy flipped onto them to break up the hold.

Jungle Boy tagged in and made his way towards O’Reilly. Kyle ripped the tag titles away from Young Bucks as they were trying to bring them into the ring. Kyle hit Jungle Boy with the title for a two count. ReDragon hit Jungle Boy with the High/Low but Luchasaurus broke it up at two. He dragged Jungle Boy to the corner but could not tag himself in. Young Bucks leveled Bobby Fish with a Superkick and sent Luchasaurus into the barricade. Nick flipped onto Luchasaurus and tagged in Matt Jackson. Young Bucks had the match won but Kyle broke up the cover.

Matt was pissed and threw Kyle to the outside. Jungle Boy hit Young Bucks with a Hurricanrana and German Suplex combo as Luchasaurus hit a dive outside the ring. Back in the ring, Jurassic Express planted Matt with a Powerbomb for the pinfall victory. Jurassic Express remain the AEW Tag Team Champions.

Wardlow Won The Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

Christian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Wardlow, Keith Lee, Orange Cassidy competed in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match. The wrestler that grabs the brass ring suspended in the air will earn a shot at the TNT Championship on the St. Patrick’s Day edition of Dynamite. Dan Lambert, Men of the Year, and Paige VanZant were shown in the crowd before the match.

Keith Lee, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Wardlow cleared the ring. Orange Cassidy popped up and hit the three of them with his lazy kicks. He tried to jump on their back and reach the brass ring but they stopped him. A brawl then broke out and Christian got in a few strikes with the ladder.

Ricky Starks and Orange Cassidy battled in the ring. Orange started climbing the ladder with his hands in his pockets but Cage brought him down. Christian sent Cassidy and Starks to the outside with a couple Back Body Drops. Hobbs knocked Cage down and started climbing the ladder. Cage caught up to him and brought Powerhouse down with a reverse DDT.

Keith Lee appeared behind Christian and bashed him into the ladder. Ricky Starks went after Keith but he sent them both to the ropes. Lee hit Starks and Cage with a Crossbody and then caught Orange Cassidy. Lee swung Orange into Wardlow and knocked him out of the ring. Lee swung Cassidy around until he cleared the ring.

Lee set up a ladder and began climbing but Wardlow stopped him. Wardlow asked Lee to climb down and he did so. Keith shoved the ladder away and the two had stare down. Powerhouse Hobbs broke it up by bashing them both in the face with the ladder in a cool spot. Starks and Hobbs of Team Taz then raced each other up the ladder but Cassidy shoved it over.

Orange Cassidy put the ladder on his shoulders and casually started spinning around as wrestlers walked into it. Wardlow and Keith Lee lifted the ladder and Orange Cassidy did an incredible pull-up and almost won the match. Lee and Wardlow quickly slammed him back to the mat and the match continued.

Powerhouse brought Cassidy to the corner and dropped him with a massive Superplex. Christian sent Hobbs to the outside and then Starks to the corner. Ricky leaped over a ladder and took out Cage with a Spear. Starks started climbing but Wardlow tipped the ladder over.

Wardlow started climbing but Starks and Cassidy hopped on his back. He knocked them off and traded punches with Hobbs on top of the ladder. Keith Lee set up another ladder and started climbing towards that elusive brass ring. Everyone got up on the ladder and started swinging. Cassidy and Cage were the first to fall down. Wardlow shoved over the ladder with Keith Lee and Ricky Starks. Hobbs and Wardlow grabbed the ring at the same time and traded punches. They both crashed down to the mat and the match continued.

Keith Lee, Wardlow, and Powerhouse Hobbs were the three standing in the ring again when Orange Cassidy started hobbling up. They took him out before Wardlow & Hobbs teamed up to beat Keith Lee down. Wardlow and Hobbs ripped apart a ladder but Hobbs struck Wardlow from behind. Hobbs bashed Keith Lee with the ladder before unloading a couple more shots to Wardlow.

Hobbs and Keith Lee batted to the commentary table next to the entrance ramp. The grabbed each other by the throat but Wardlow wound up shoving them both off the stage and through a couple tables below. Back in the ring, Christian Cage began setting up a ladder but Ricky hit him with a low blow.

Starks took a look at the brass ring before he began climbing the ladder. Wardlow got into the ring but Danhausen interfered and knocked him down. Cage climbed but Starks knocked him down. Wardlow planted Christian with a Powerbomb and then leaped onto a ladder. He hit a Powerbomb on Ricky Starks and grabbed the brass ring to win the match. Wardlow will face Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship on March 16th.

Jade Cargill Retained The TBS Title

Jade Cargill defended the TBS Championship against Tay Conti tonight. Mark Sterling and Anna Jay were ringside for the match. Jade dominated the match early but Tay battled back and sent her out of the ring. Tay went for a Crossbody but Jade got out of the way and Conti took out Sterling. Jade leveled Anna Jay with a big boot and the action returned to the ring.

Conti connected with a DDT and went for the cover. Cargill kicked out at two and slammed Tay to the canvas. Jade climbed to the top rope and flexed before connecting with a massive Frog Splash for a near fall. Tay regrouped and hit the champion with a Piledriver for a two count. Conti climbed to the top rope but Cargill caught her with Jaded for the pinfall victory. Jade is now 29-0 and remains the TBS Champion.

Wardlow Helped CM Punk Win The Dog Collar Match

MJF faced CM Punk in a Dog Collar match tonight at Revolution. MJF made his entrance before Punk entered to his old ROH theme and attire.

Wait, this isn't who we were expecting with that music?! @The_MJF playing mind games in the opening minutes of this #DogCollar match! #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/dcw1h4a7NY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

MJF and CM Punk put the dog collar on and officially started the match. MJF whipped the chain into Punk and tried to run away but Punk dragged him back to the ring by the collar. Maxwell hit a Jawbreaker and wrapped the chain around his fist. Punk booted him in the midsection and stomped him down in the corner of the ring. Punk wrapped the chain around the ring post and pulled MJF into the turnbuckle every time he tried to escape from the corner.

Punk unloaded some strikes to MJF’s face before wrapping the chain around his fist. MJF escaped before Punk could capitalize and hit him with a boot to the face followed by a Powerbomb off the middle turnbuckle for a near fall.

MJF busted Punk open and the blood started to pour. Maxwell ceased the opportunity to rake the chain across Punk’s wound and grabbed a microphone. MJF demanded that Punk say he wants to quit and Punk told him to eat shit. Maxwell hit a couple punches and hopped up on the middle turnbuckle with the microphone.

CM Punk ripped the chain and MJF crashed to the floor. Punk had a big smirk on his blood covered face as he delivered a boot to MJF’s ribs. He wrapped the chain around MJF’s face and slammed him down with a Russian Leg Sweep. Punk hopped to the middle turnbuckle and dropped a knee down on Maxwell’s head.

Punk wrapped the chain around MJF’s neck and connected with a Running Bulldog. CM Punk began hitting MJF across the back with the chain before slamming his knee down on MJF’s wrist several times. Punk escaped the Salt of the Earth Armbar and wrapped the chain around his knee. CM Punk connected with a running knee with the chain that sent MJF tumbling to the outside.

MJF was bleeding from the head now and Punk raked the chain across his eyes. Punk delivered some punches to MJF’s face outside the ring. CM Punk bashed MJF into the steel steps and went for another running knee but Maxwell dodged it. Punk slammed his knee into the steps and collapsed to the floor in agony.

CM Punk caught MJF with a jab to the face and rolled him back into the ring. Punk hobbled to the apron as the referee checked on MJF. Punk signaled for the GTS but his knee gave out and he couldn’t hit his finisher. MJF punched Punk in the injured knee on the apron and set up for a Tombstone. Punk reversed and spiked MJF into the ring apron with a Tombstone Piledriver. Punk fell to the floor and grabbed his knee in pain as he spiked it off the ring apron as well.

Back in the ring, Punk climbed to the middle turnbuckle as MJF was laid out on the canvas. Punk then climbed to the top turnbuckle and went for an Elbow Drop but MJF got out of the way. MJF rolled over for a cover attempt but Punk kicked out at two and the match continued.

MJF brought out some thumbtacks and poured them around in the ring. MJF hit a knee to the face and set up for a Running Bulldog but Punk bit Max’s hand. MJF clocked Punk in the face with a couple punches and Punk almost fell onto the tacks. Punk booted MJF in the midsection and went for a Suplex but MJF blocked it.

Punk connected with a roundhouse kick to the side of the head and MJF fell to the corner. CM Punk brought MJF to the middle rope and went for the Pepsi Plunge but MJF escaped. MJF tripped Punk up and crotched him on the top turnbuckle. MJF planted Punk with a Superplex onto the thumbtacks below. MJF went for the cover but Punk kicked out just in time.

Maxwell wrapped the chain around his fist and unloaded some strikes to Punk’s head. MJF motioned to the back and Wardlow made his way down the ramp. MJF asked for the Dynamite Diamond Ring but Wardlow couldn’t find it. Wardlow then found the Dynamite Diamond Ring and put it down on the apron just a few feet from CM Punk. Wardlow then exited and made his way up the entrance ramp to a great reaction from the crowd.

CM Punk put on the Dynamite Diamond Ring and started pulling MJF up. Punk gave MJF the finger and he responded by spitting in his face. CM Punk then punched MJF in the face with the ring on and covered him for the victory.

Britt Baker Retained The AEW Women’s Championship

Britt Baker defended the AEW Women’s Championship against Thunder Rosa tonight at Revolution. Baker was wearing a new version of the AEW Women’s Championship. Jamie Hayter & Rebel were ringside for the match. Baker dominated early and beat Rosa down. Baker connected with a Suplex for a near fall before throwing Rosa to the corner. Britt went for the Lockjaw but Thunder Rosa was able to block it. Rosa connected with a Backbreaker and Britt rolled to the corner of the ring.

Thunder Rosa hit her with an Enziguri and went for a Clothesline but the champion blocked it. Britt bounced Rosa’s face off the middle turnbuckle before stomping on her a few times. Baker started trash talking and wrapped Rosa’s knee around the bottom rope. Britt stomped on her some more and then distracted the referee so Rebel & Hayter could get in some cheap shots. Baker capitalized with a Suplex for a near fall. Britt bashed Thunder Rosa’s face into the canvas several times but couldn’t keep her down.

Rosa battled back with a Dropkick and her Suplex of her own for a near fall. Britt went for a Fisherman’s Suplex but Rosa blocked. Britt hit a standing Spanish Fly for a two count before putting on her glove. Baker set up for the Lockjaw but Rosa hit her with a Dropkick that sent the champ to the corner. Rosa perched Britt up on the top turnbuckle and hit a Superplex. Rosa followed it up with a sliding Clothesline for a two count.

Britt hit a forearm to the face and followed it up with a swinging Neckbreaker. Baker connected with a Michinoku Driver and went for the cover but Rosa powered out at two. The champ and challenger traded punches from their knees in the middle of the ring. Britt ducked and took Rosa to the canvas. Baker went for the Lockjaw but Rosa countered into a roll-up for a near fall. Britt got the Lockjaw applied but Rosa battled to her feet. Rosa hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a near fall. Rosa climbed to the top rope but Britt bashed her in the face with a punch.

Baker joined Rosa on the top turnbuckle and planted her with a Death Valley Driver for a two count. They traded punches again and Thunder got the better of the exchange. Rosa went for a Tombstone but Baker reversed it. Rosa countered out of the Tombstone into a roll-up for a near fall. Thunder Rosa hit the Tombstone but Rebel distracted the referee. Baker rolled up Rosa for a near fall. Baker hit a Superkick and Jamie slid the title into the ring.

Baker stomped Rosa’s face onto the title and went for the cover but Rosa somehow kicked out at two. Baker bashed Rosa’s head a few times and went for the Lockjaw but Thunder countered it into a submission hold of her own. Baker tapped out but the referee was distracted again. Rosa hit Rebel with a Spear off the ring aoron and followed it up with a Clothesline to Hayter. Britt hit Rosa with the Stomp as she got into the ring for the pinfall victory. Britt Baker remains the AEW Women’s Champion.

Here is a better look at the New #AEW Women's World Championship #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/johMWIjkOk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

What an exchange between @thunderrosa22 and Dr. @realbrittbaker!

The #AEW Women's World Title is on the line at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now! pic.twitter.com/6twBdePW6T — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

William Regal Brought Moxley & Danielson Together

Jon Moxley faced Bryan Danielson tonight at Revolution. Danielson controlled the action early and sent Moxley tumbling out of the ring. Danielson hit in the ropes and made sure the referee separated them. Moxley got annoyed and slapped Bryan in the face. Danielson laughed before the two locked up in the middle of the ring.

Moxley dared Bryan to deliver a chop and it echoed throughout the arena. Moxley shrugged it off and delivered some chops that lit up Danielson’s chest. Bryan popped up with a smile on his face and started trading haymakers with Jon in the middle of the ring.

Danielson got the better of the exchange and sent Moxley to the corner with an uppercut. Bryan focused his attack on Jon’s midsection and delivered a flurry of strikes to his ribs. Danielson stayed on the attack with some chops but Moxley got fired up and hit some chops of his own.

Bryan delivered a Suplex before climbing to the top turnbuckle. Danielson posed for the crowd and went for a diving headbutt but Jon got out of the way at the last moment. Danielson hit the running kick in the corner and followed it up with another one that hobbled Moxley.

Danielson posed for the crowd as Moxley pulled himself up. Bryan went for another running kick but Jon countered into a Suplex. Danielson applied a Guillotine choke in the middle of the ring but Moxley countered into a slam. Moxley got up and delivered some punches to Bryan’s face. Danielson raked the eyes but Moxley shrugged it off and sent Bryan flying out of the ring with a Back Body Drop.

They traded punches again outside the ring before both falling down to the floor. Back in the ring, Moxley was busted open and started hitting Danielson with knees to the face. Danielson responded with knees of his own until Moxley started hitting headbutts. Jon went for the Paradigm Shift but Danielson blocked it. Bryan hit a Clothesline but Jon bounced off the ropes and turned Bryan inside out with a lariat of his own.

The crowd chanted “this is awesome!” as both men stumbled back up. Moxley drove Danielson to the corner and perched him up on the top turnbuckle. Jon started raking away and Bryan’s back before Danielson escaped to crotch Moxley on the turnbuckle. Danielson hit a massive Belly to Back Suplex off the top rope and went for the cover but Jon kicked out at two. Danielson applied a sleeper but Jon got his boot on the bottom rope to break the hold.

Danielson hit some kicks but Moxley got him in a sleeper hold of his own. Danielson escaped but Moxley hit him with a flurry of elbow strikes to the face. Moxley applied an Armbreaker but Bryan broke free. Danielson locked in the LeBell Lock but Jon clawed his way to the bottom rope to break the hold.

Bryan tried to stomp on Jon’s face but he blocked it and the two started trading kicks to the face now. Jon emerged and stomped on Danielson’s face some more before applying a choke hold. Danielson began to fade but countered into a roll-up for a near fall. Danielson hit a knee to the ribs and then the running knee but somehow Moxley kicked out at two.

Danielson grabbed Jon’s arms and started stomping away at his bloodied face. Danielson locked in the choke hold and unloaded some elbow strikes to the top of Jon’s head. Moxley grabbed Danielson’s face but Bryan unloaded some more elbows to the face followed by punches. Jon countered into a cover for the pinfall victory out of nowhere. Danielson shoved the referee and got in his face.

Moxley got to his feet and the two started throwing punches again. AEW security rushed the ring to break them up. William Regal arrived to a “holy sh*t!” chant. Regal separated the two and slapped Moxley in the face. William then delivered a slap to Danielson and demanded that they shake hands. A loud “yes!” chant broke out and they shook hands as Regal nodded in approval.

Has the presence of the legendary @RealKingRegal unified @BryanDanielson and @JonMoxley? This story seems far from over! We are LIVE here at the #AEWRevolution PPV! pic.twitter.com/cBJuXYFoM8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

An important figure for both of these men, @RealKingRegal is here at #AEWRevolution! pic.twitter.com/mhjAfPn2Hp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

Sting, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara Won A Wild Trios Match

Darby Allin, Sting, and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara faced Andrade El Idolo, Isiah Kassidy, and Matt Hardy in a Trios match. The bout started out in pure chaos as everyone battled to the outside for the ring. Sammy launched Kassidy over the barricade and Darby sent Matt into the steel steps.

Andrade bashed Sting over the head with a garbage can as Andrade Suplexed the TNT Champion onto the barricade. Allin and Guevara then delivered a Suplex to Andrade onto the floor. Matt and Kassidy teamed up on Sting but he fought them off with ease. Sting bashed them over the head with the garbage can and Darby followed it up with some uppercuts. Sammy hit a springboard Cutter but Andrade sent him out of the ring. Andrade hit Sting with a Dropkick and then delivered a Buckle Bomb to Allin.

Andrade put Allin in the Tree of Woe in the corner but Sammy broke it up. Andrade fought him off and hit Allin with a Double Stomp. Matt planted Sammy with a Twist of Fate but Sting broke up the cover at two. Sting took Matt out of the ring and punched him to the floor. Matt went for a Splash off the top rope but Allin dodged it and Hardy crashed tot he floor.

Sting launched Matt into the barricade as Sammy climbed to the top rope. Marq Quen showed up and hurled a steel chair into the TNT Champion’s face. Sammy sent Quen over the barricade but turned around into a Tornado DDT from Kassidy. Sting and Matt battled into the crowd but Butcher & Blade showed up. They attacked Sting and Allin. Blade beat Sting down as Butcher bashed Darby into the stairs. Sammy hit Quen with a Superkick and climbed on top of the entrance tunnel with Kassidy.

Guevara said he’s crazy and hit a ridiculous Spanish Fly on Kassidy through a couple tables on the entrance ramp. Butcher and Blade then set up a table but Sting battled back with punches. Andrade bashed Sting over the head with a foreign object and Matt dragged Sting through the crowd.

Allin and Darby fought on top of tables as Sting and Matt were on the stairs above. Darby knocked Andrade onto the table and Sting hit an absurd Splash as the crowd went crazy.

Darby and Matt battled their way back to the ringside area. Matt brought Allin in the ring and started bashing him with a steel chair. Hardy put Darby’s face in the chair and went for a Twist of Fate but Allin blocked it. Darby hit a Scorpion Death Drop on the chair and then barely connected with a Coffin Drop for the pinfall victory.

And @darbyallin with the Scorpion Deathlock on @MATTHARDYBRAND! This match has been nuts! #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/g3mU1BEl4L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

Hangman Page Retained The AEW Championship

Hangman Page defended the AEW Championship against Adam Cole in the main event of Revolution.

The crowd chanted “lets go Adam” as the two Adams circled each other in the ring. Hangman drove Cole to the ropes to begin the match before backing away. They locked up again and Cole brought Page to the mat. Hangman battled to his feet as “lets go Adam!” and “Adam sucks!” chants broke out in the crowd.

Hangman brought Cole to the outside and launched him into the barricade a couple times before positioning him on the ring apron. Page delivered a running kick to Cole’s face and he dropped to the floor. Cole battled back and sent the champion into the steel steps before rolling him into the ring.

Cole connected with a Neckbreaker over his knee and went for the cover but the champion kicked out at two. Adam followed it up with another Neckbreaker before arguing with the referee. Hangman capitalized and hit Cole with a couple chops. Cole shrugged them off and planted him with a slam for a two count.

Hangman hit a big boot and lifted Cole up in a Fireman’s Carry. Cole countered into an awesome Backstabber and went for the cover but the AEW Champion kicked out at two. The champ and challenger traded strikes in the middle of the ring. Cole set up for Panama Sunrise but Hangman saw it coming from a mile away and Cole wound up leaping right into a boot to the head.

Page connected with a Fallaway Slam and quickly hopped to his feet. Cole rolled to the apron but got hit with a springboard Clothesline. Hangman followed Cole to the outside and delivered a Powerbomb on the ring apron. Page climbed to the top rope and hit a Moonsault onto Cole on the floor outside the ring.

Back in the ring, the champion set up for the Buckshot Lariat but Cole rolled away. Page went after him again but Cole hit him with an Enziguri to the face. Adam connected with another Backstabber and went for the Boom but Page countered into a Powerbomb for a near fall.

Cole got Hangman in a Crossface in the middle of the ring but the champion fought through the pain and reached the bottom rope to break the hold. Cole and Hangman traded punches on the apron and then got back into the ring. Hangman planted Cole with a Tombstone Piledriver and went for the cover but Adam kicked out at two.

Hangman and Cole traded punches again but this time from their knees. They battled to their feet and Cole hit a kick to the face. Hangman hit a Suplex and went for another one but Cole countered into another Neckbreaker over the knee for a close two count.

Adam Cole climbed to the top turnbuckle but Hangman hit him with a forearm to the face. The champion joined Cole on the top rope and went for a Superplex but Cole blocked it. Cole went for a Destroyer but Hangman blocked it and hit a massive Fallaway Slam for a near fall.

Page crawled to the ring apron and set up for the Buckshot Lariat but ReDragon provided a distraction. Cole capitalized with a Superkick and then Panama Sunrise on the floor. Cole went for the cover in the ring but Hangman was able to kick out at the last moment.

Fish and O’Reilly were ringside now as Cole climbed to the top turnbuckle. Cole went for Panama Sunrise again but Hangman blocked it. ReDragon distracted the official again and Cole hit a low blow. Cole followed it up with Panama Sunrise and the Boom but Hangman somehow kicked out at two. Cole hit Page with two Superkicks and pulled down his knee pat.

Cole went for the Boom but the champion got up and leveled him with a Clothesline. Hangman went for a Buckshot Lariat but Cole hit him with a series of Superkicks. Cole was about to hit the Boom but Hangman fell to the canvas and the challenger couldn’t deliver his finisher.

ReDragon grabbed a table and set it up next to the ring. Cole went for a move but it backfired as the AEW Champion connected with Dead Eye through the tables below. Dark Order finally showed up and brawled with ReDragon all the way backstage. Hangman rolled Cole into the ring and delivered the Buckshot Lariat but Cole got his fingers on the bottom rope at two.

Page tied Cole’s hand to the top rope and circled him. Hangman hit Cole with three kicks but Cole responded with one of his own. Adam Cole untied himself but Hangman used the time to regroup and hit Cole with another Superkick. Hangman then took down his knee pad and hit Cole with the Boom. Hangman quickly followed it up with the Buckshot Lariat for the pinfall victory. Hangman Page is still the AEW Champion.