AEW: Fight Forever Trademark To Be Used For Video Game

A new trademark filing may be used for All Elite Wrestling’s highly anticipated AEW console video game.

On Monday (3/21), AEW filed an application to secure the phrase, AEW: Fight Forever. According to the US Patent & Trademark Office database, the Goods & Services usage is listed as:

“Downloadable game software; Downloadable computer game software; Downloadable electronic game software; Downloadable interactive game software; Video game discs; Downloadable video game programs; Downloadable video game software; Recorded video game programs; Recorded video game software.”

AEW also filed to trademark the term “Undisputed Elite” this week. The Goods & Services usage for Undisputed Elite is described as:

“Fan clubs; Providing a website featuring entertainment information in the fields of sports and entertainment; Providing entertainment information in the fields of sports and entertainment via a website; Conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of wresting exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.”

AEW Video Game

AEW is expected to release its first console video game later this year. Below are some recent articles chronicling the games development: