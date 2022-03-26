Saturday, March 26, 2022
Bandido’s Status After ROH Supercard Of Honor Up In The Air

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Bandido
(via ROH)

ROH star Bandido is prepping for Supercard of Honor but things could get a bit murky after the event.

PWInsider is reporting that Bandido’s work visa under the ROH banner will be expiring soon. It’s been said that ROH had no plans of renewing any work visas before Tony Khan purchased the promotion.

Mike Johnson also notes in the report that Bandido could find himself in a similar situation that other international talents in ROH could be facing. That being, international stars may need to pull out of independent bookings this summer if their visas can’t be renewed.

The report claims that if Bandido can’t get his visa renewed, then he will take booking dates in Mexico in the short term.

Bandido is scheduled to take on Jonathan Gresham at Supercard of Honor on April 1. The winner will be recognized as the undisputed ROH World Champion.

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Fernando has been covering combat sports and wrestling for over a decade. He currently writes for SEScoops, BJPenn.com, and Middle Easy. He's also worked with CSI Sports, MMA News, and MMAMania.
