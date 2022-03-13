Becky Lynch Returns to Action at WWE Live Event

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has returned to action after suffering from a fractured voice box.

The injury occurred ahead of this past week’s episode of WWE RAW, and Lynch did not appear on camera for the show itself.

Becky was however backstage towards the end of the show and told fans via social media that Bianca Belair had caused the voicebox injury.

There was some uncertainty as to whether Lynch would be able to return to action in the short term, but she has now wrestled again for the company.

Becky Lynch WWE Return

Becky Lynch performed on the Saturday 12th March ‘Road to WrestleMania‘ live event from Columbus, GA.

Lynch took part in a handicap match on the show, which saw Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley defeat The Man, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina & Carmella and Doudrop.

Following the initial worry that Becky Lynch might not be able to make WrestleMania 38, it now appears that she has been cleared for in-ring action.

Although not one of the main events of the two-night show, Becky vs Bianca is still a top bout for the card, and WWE will not want anything to jeopardize its position on the biggest show of the year.

With the injury to Big E on this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company will likely be even more vigilant in ensuring that potential issues to the WrestleMania card are avoided in the final weeks ahead of the show in Dallas.