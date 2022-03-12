Big E And Goldberg Promote WWE 2K22 On Hot Ones: Truth Or Dab

Big E and Goldberg appeared on Hot Ones: Truth Or Dab to answer questions, eat hot wings, and cut a promo on each other.

“Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat”

On the New Day: Feel The Power podcast back in 2020, Big E explained why Goldberg was his dream match while cutting the famous “big meaty men slapping meat” promo.

It seems like that promo led to the most recent edition of Hot Ones: Truth Or Dab YouTube show. Big E and Goldberg both competed in a truth-or-dare game with hot wings beginning the dare. On Hot Ones: Truth Or Dab, you must either truthfully answer the host’s question or eat a chicken wing with hot sauce on it.

Second Round: The Spicy Questions

In the second round, the host, Sean Evans brings the pressure to both Superstars by asking them spicier questions after an easy first round.

Evans says, “Big E, we’re back with you. Your tag team, The New Day, you guys have had a Hall of Fame career. But, I’m curious how you would rank yourself against your tag team partners, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, in an individual matchup.”

The former WWE Champion said, “Yeah, you know, you know I can’t do that. Yeah, we’re gonna- we’re gonna do this,” and then took a bite of a level two hot wing.

Big E declined to answer the question and chose to eat a hot wing. He had a lasting reaction but decided to try and ‘no-sell it’ for the most part.

When it was time for Goldberg to get a harder question, the multi-time champion had no problem answering.

Sean Evans asked, “Goldberg, perhaps it’s time for you to join the party. From interviewing wrestlers in the past, I know the pre-fight rituals is the stuff of locker room legend. Is there a wrestler who annoyed you the most behind the scenes, even if you respected what they brought to the ring?”

Goldberg responded with, “Oh yeah, how much time do I have? I’d say Scott Hall may be at the top of that list. 100%. As much as I’d like to eat these wings, I’d much rather select him as the number one guy in that category.”

Final Round: Line-For-Line Promos

Goldberg has always been Big E’s dream opponent, but this is the first time we’ve seen them go face to face. Towards the end of the video, Evans challenges the two former champions to face off, eat hot wings, and cut back-and-forth promos on each other. This line-for-line promo battle ends with a simulated 2K22 matchup.

If you use the quotes above, please credit the original source with a h/t and link back to SEScoops for the transcription.