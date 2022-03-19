Changes Announced To Women’s Tag Title Match At WrestleMania

During this week’s SmackDown, major changes were made to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match scheduled for WrestleMania 38.

Originally, the match was set involving Sasha Banks and Naomi going against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega.

The match was then changed to a triple threat contest when Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan defeated the champions in a non-title match on last week’s Raw, thus getting added to the mix.

But during this week’s SmackDown in Charlotte, North Carolina, Shayna Baszler and Natalya attacked during an ongoing Banks and Naomi vs. Ripley and Morgan tag team match. They attacked everyone and caused havoc.

Prior to the attack, Banks and Naomi hit a splash and a Moonsault on Ripley and went for the pin, only for Morgan to break it up. They sent Morgan out of the ring, with Banks tagging in and them picking up Ripley onto the top rope. However, Morgan lifted them all instead and all of them slammed on to the ring. This is exactly when Natalya and Baszler made their attack.

Carmella and Queen Vega, who were sitting in on commentary, got into the ring until everyone was down except for Vega and Carmella in a face off with Baszler and Natalya. Natalya pointed to the WrestleMania sign, making their intentions clear that they plan on coming after the titles at “The Grandest Stage Of Them All”.

After the match in a backstage segment, WWE Official Sonya Deville told Baszler and Natalya that she loved their efforts for a title match opportunity. She then made an official announcement which stated that Baszler and Natalya were added to the title match, thus making it a fatal-four-way for WrestleMania 38.