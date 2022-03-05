Charlotte Flair Targeting Bianca Belair & Rhea Ripley After WrestleMania

Charlotte Flair already has her eyes on Bianca Belair and Rhea RIpley as opponents following her match at WrestleMania 38.

The current SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38 on the Saturday show. The former RAW Women’s Champion, Rousey, won the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble in her return to the ring, and then went on to challenge ‘The Queen’. It seems like Charlotte may be looking pass this possible WrestleMania main event and towards two other former Women’s champions.

Charlotte Flair Names Who’s Next For Her

Charlotte appeared on HOT 97, and said, “I guess it’s the question is, who’s there to beat me? Rhea and Bianca, are my targets next. I expect big things not that Bianca hasn’t already done big things, and I still look at my Money in the Bank match with Rhea Ripley, it was a great match. I want to see, you know, what’s next for the both of them and I’ve never had a completely full program with either one of them.”

Charlotte continued, “I think Rhea has kind of been start-stop. WrestleMania we had the NXT. But that wasn’t really followed up. You know, we had that WrestleMania match in the Performance Center during COVID and then I lost the title at TakeOver.”

“So there was really no story or build-up or what happened after and then when we got when she came to Raw, it was the Money in the Bank match, but then it turned into a Triple Threat and I got cashed in on. So I still think there’s a story left there, and she’s got to climb this mountain, both of them.”

WrestleMania 38

The SmackDown Women’s Championship will be defended against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38 Night 1 on Saturday, April 2.

Bianca Belair also has a championship match set for WrestleMania 38 Night 1 on Saturday, April 2. She will face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship after winning the Women’s Eliminiation Chamber Match on February 19.

Rhea Ripley currently does not have any plans for WrestleMania as of right now. However, that could obviously change as there are still 28 days until the event and the card is still developing.