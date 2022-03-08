Control Your Narrative Announces Metaverse Partnership With ImagineAR

The Control Your Narrative wrestling promotion founded by EC3 and Adam Scherr has announced a multi-year metaverse partnership with ImagineAR.

ImagineAR is an argument reality platform that allows businesses to create their own AR campaigns without the required programming or technological knowledge.

Per the joint press release, ImagineAR will be a metaverse sponsor for the new wrestling promotion and they will provide the company a custom AR mobile app:

“This agreement is for ImagineAR to be the official metaverse sponsor for CYN providing a custom AR immersive mobile app and for the talent roster to record FameDays e-greeting holograms.”

After leaving WWE back in April 2020, EC3 started a video series in which he claimed that he wanted to control the narrative. This led to several cinematic matches featuring the former Impact champion.

Adam Scherr aka Braun Strowman later joined this venture as well. They officially announced the creation of the Control Your Narrative promotion last month.

The company announced a TV deal with Pro Wrestling TV a few days ago. The platform will debut in April which will have a linear channel and on-demand streaming app. It will be an ad-supported service provided to viewers across the world for free.